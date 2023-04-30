Rick Lee’s Oaklawn selections and analysis First post — 12:38 p.m.

SATURDAY'S RESULTS 4-11 (36.4%)

MEET 176-603 (29.2%)

LEE'S LOCK Worthiness in the first

BEST BET Silvia in the seventh

LONG SHOT Luck of the Draw in the fifth

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $26,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $12,500

WORTHINESS**** is dropping to the bottom of the local maiden claiming ranks following a second-place finish at Santa Anita, and she races for the leading trainer. BOOTLEGGING GIRL raced evenly in a fourth-place route finish against state-bred maiden allowance rivals, and she drew a favorable two-turn post. ALTAR GIRL had to overcome a poor start in a deceptive fifth-place finish, and she has improved with every race.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

4 WorthinessTorresDiodoro1-1

1 Bootlegging GirlJordanJacquot7-2

3 Altar GirlCourtFires6-1

2 Old School FlashCastilloVillafranco9-2

7 I Guess NotAsmussenSmith10-1

1a Sophie's StarPusacChleborad7-2

6 OnlythreesocksQuinonezPish30-1

5 TruebluegirlSaezQuinonez30-1

2 Purse $27,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $8,000

SIDETOWN*** has been contesting the pace in stronger starter allowance races, and he is strictly the one to beat in an $8,000 claimer. DIAL IN FOR LUTE finished a close second behind an Oaklawn horse-for-course last weekend, and a cleaner start will make him a major threat. MORNING SNOW was a clear second at this claiming price April 14, and the 7-year-old is rounding into peak form.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

6 SidetownTorresPrather2-1

2 Dial in for LuteArrietaRosin3-1

4 Morning SnowZimmermanPish4-1

3 Trappe ValleyAsmussenAsmussen5-1

1 Carl GCastilloVillafranco8-1

9 TillisGarciaMorse8-1

8 Rock N June BugWalesPetalino15-1

5 OjitosBaileyHewitt20-1

7 Stud PuppyHarrZito30-1

3 Purse $35,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $30,000

DARYL'S BOLT** lost a late lead in a photo finish defeat, and the steadily improving 3-year-old switches to the leading rider. HUMOR ME NOW was bet down to favoritism in his debut, but he was never competitive. However, he has trained well in blinkers and deserves another chance at this lower classification. PERMAFROST had a less-than-ideal trip when third in his first try around two turns, and he is taking a small drop in price.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

6 Daryl's BoltTorresLitfin3-1

2 Humor Me NowCastilloCox2-1

3 PermafrostAsmussenAsmussen7-2

1 ImpeccabilityJordanJacquot9-2

4 Moon Over DubaiArrietaPeitz5-1

7 Chrome RunMedellin10-1

5 Double NumbersDe La CruzVon Hemel20-1

4 Purse $27,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $12,500

IMPRESSOR*** has earned competitive Beyer figures while competing at a higher level, and he has early speed and represents the best of connections. EL GEMAR is another with speed and competitive Beyer figures, but he was unable to finish better than fourth when dropped to this price April 7. FIVE O FOX is certainly fit following two front-running in-the-money route races.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

1 ImpressorTorresDiodoro7-5

2 El GemarCastilloVillafranco5-2

6 Five O FoxWalesPeitz7-2

7 Malorie's Big BoyZimmermanRichard8-1

5 Dalton's RutrowBaileySwearingen15-1

8 SunsignJuarezLauer20-1

3 LeolaDe La CruzPuhl20-1

4 Joe BillAsmussenSmith20-1

9 WhonewPusacMartin30-1

5 Purse $32,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance.

LUCK OF THE DRAW** is moving up in class following a third-place finish, and he may be nearing the excellent form he showed here in 2022. R DOC was heavily favored and did not disappoint in a nine-length win just two weeks back, and he appears sharp enough to move up and repeat. XYLOPHONE has been beaten a nose in three consecutive second-place finishes, and the strong closer should benefit from a rail trip.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

2 Luck of the DrawGarciaCombs9-2

6 R DocTorresDurham5-2

1 XylophoneBaileyMcBride4-1

10 Rum 'n TonicDe La CruzAltamirano6-1

5 Make NoiseHarrCline5-1

4 Happy Boy RocketZimmermanBroberg6-1

3 TrivistaMurrillEspinoza12-1

9 Whooping JayCourtPetalino20-1

7 Georgia DeputyQuinonezPetalino30-1

8 Twitty CityGallardoAltamirano30-1

6 Purse $26,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden claiming $12,500

PREORDAINED** rallied to third in an encouraging debut against open maiden claimers, and she benefits from the experience and rider change. PAT'S GAL has been competing in maiden allowance races, and the recent route runner should be a late threat turning back in distance. HONEYCAMP pressed the pace in open maiden claiming company, and she may prove tough to catch.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

11 PreordainedJordanMartin3-1

12 Pat's GalHarrCline8-1

1 HoneycampDe La CruzCates4-1

4 CoromandelArrietaSchultz7-2

8 Sweet HolinessCourtLoy6-1

3 Tiz a StrategyTorresMartin8-1

9 Greer CrossingBaileyRoberts15-1

2 DrivingQuinonezPish15-1

6 May DiscoGallardoWestermann20-1

7 QuarantinedMedellinMilligan20-1

5 Rosalie's DestinyZimmermanGonzalez30-1

10 Relentless RocketPusacChleborad30-1

7 Purse $104,000, 5 1/2 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

SILVIA*** has finished second behind two gifted fillies in her past two races, and she is switching to a leading rider. JETS A GINNIN has won 7 of 15 races at this abbreviated sprint distance, and the speedy mare is going after her 18th career win. OFF RAMP has finished full of run in consecutive in-the-money finishes, and the pace should be fast enough to set up her late run.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

6 SilviaArrietaVan Berg9-5

2 Jets a GinninTorresVillafranco3-1

8 Off RampSaezRosin7-2

1 ArgumentalCastilloMaker5-1

5 Comedy ActGarciaMorse6-1

3 HartleyJordanChleborad15-1

7 Taking Charge DesiDe La CruzLund20-1

4 Sassy SageyJuarezHewitt20-1

8 Purse $105,000, 1 1/8 miles, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

ALL WEST** has crossed the wire first in three of his past six races, and he is proven at nine furlongs. MAMZOOJ was a fast-closing second behind a speedy winner at one-mile, and the added ground should work in his favor. TEN GAUGE hit the wire only a neck behind the second selection April 16, and the beaten post-time favorite appears to be prefer minor awards.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

6 All WestMurrillHartman5-2

2 MamzoojArrietaPeitz7-2

9 Ten GaugeAsmussenAsmussen3-1

3 Mystic NightGarciaMott5-1

5 JedrekJuarezLauer6-1

1 U S Navy CrossTorresBroberg10-1

7 CatdaddyZimmermanPetalino20-1

4 Ice BlastWalesMason15-1

8 Brooklyn DiamondsCastilloAsmussen20-1

9 Purse $104,000, 5 1/2 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, allowance optional claiming

ONE WAY OR ANOTHER** is adding blinkers after some tough luck defeats this season, and she is fast and should appreciate the shorter sprint distance. GRAMERCY PARK has been caught inside the final yards in consecutive photo-finish losses, and she is switching to a leading rider. MS CARROLL COUNTY finished third in the recent Rainbow Miss, and she did defeat older in her maiden allowance win.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

10 One Way Or AnotherGarciaMorse5-2

7 Gramercy ParkArrietaOrtiz2-1

5 Ms Carroll CountyHarrDixon4-1

2 Sassy LassBaileyMcBride8-1

8 Mocha KissJordanStuart10-1

3 Lassie My GirlMurrillWilson15-1

4 Heated ArgumentQuinonezGonzalez15-1

6 Music MistressDe La CruzMcKellar20-1

11 Choctaw CharliePusacChleborad20-1

1 Derby Day LassieMedellinMilligan20-1

9 Hamazing DebateCourtGonzalez30-1