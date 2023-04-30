Rogers handcuffs Arkansas’ hitters

FAYETTEVILLE -- Each time the 12th-ranked University Arkansas softball team tested Tennessee ace Ashley Rogers on Saturday at Bogle Park, the Lady Volunteers' right-hander seemed to deliver.

The Razorbacks pushed Rogers to 132 pitches and 9 full counts, but the senior from Athens, Tenn., allowed 2 hits and got timely strikeouts to help the third-ranked Lady Vols earn a 3-1 victory in the series opener.

Arkansas (35-14, 11-8 SEC) tied the game 1-1 in the fifth inning when it manufactured its only two hits in consecutive at-bats.

Rogers (14-1) retired the Razorbacks' final seven batters and preserved a lead Tennessee (39-5, 17-2) took in the sixth inning.

"She's one of the best pitchers in the country, and so she threw a lot of pitches but still made the ultimate pitch that would get us out," Arkansas Coach Courtney Deifel said. "But you know, that's what Rogers does. She came in with a 0.80 ERA. She's done it over time. She's done it over the course of her career, and she is someone that labors sometimes. ... We made her work, but she got us today."

The game was scoreless until Tennessee shortstop Mackenzie Donihoo hit a solo home run against Arkansas right-hander Chenise Delce in the fifth inning.

Arkansas got the run back during a wild bottom of the fifth. Freshman shortstop Atalyia Rijo had the Razorbacks' first hit with a double off the wall in right field and Reagan Johnson followed with a hit up the middle.

Deifel signaled for Rijo to come home. The umpires called her out after she was tagged following Miloy's throw from center field.

Deifel went to chat with home-plate umpire Tom Meyer, and pleaded for an obstruction call against Tennessee catcher Giulia Koutsoyanopulos. Following a lengthy review, the call was reversed and the game was tied.

"I just thought she was set up the whole time in the lane, and so I just wanted to get another look at it," Deifel said. "[Meyer] didn't think so right away. That's why we have review. We just want to get the call right."

The overturned play sent a crowd of 3,410 -- the second-largest ever at Bogle Park -- into a frenzy. But the Razorbacks could not continue the momentum.

Tennessee scored the go-ahead runs during a two-run sixth. Delce hit Kiki Milloy with a pitch and walked Lair Beautae with one out.

After Delce struck out McKenna Gibson, Zaida Puni delivered a two-out RBI single. Another run scored on the play following a throwing error by first baseman Cylie Halvorson, which put the Lady Vols ahead 3-1.

Delce (18-6) tossed a complete game, but Tennessee took advantage of two errors and scored twice on four hits to hand the senior a loss.

"I just thought we played really hard and we didn't get the win today." Deifel said. "I think that happens sometimes when you're playing at this level and you're playing really tough competition. We just didn't get it done today. I thought we played hard, I thought we competed, and I thought Chenise threw a great game. We just didn't have as many runs as them."

Tennessee is two victories away from clinching an SEC regular-season championship.

Game 2 of the series is scheduled to begin today at noon on ESPN2.





Today’s game

NO. 12 ARKANSAS VS. NO. 3 TENNESSEE

WHEN Noon

WHERE Bogle Park, Fayetteville

RECORDS Arkansas 34-11, 11-8;

Tennessee 39-5,17-2

TV ESPN2







