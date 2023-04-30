Russia blames drone hit for Crimea fuel depot fire

KYIV, Ukraine — A drone attack on a fuel depot in the city of Sevastopol in Russian-occupied Crimea set off an enormous fire early Saturday, a Russian official said, in the latest assault on a peninsula key to Moscow’s war effort.

The Crimean Peninsula, which was illegally annexed by Russia in 2014 and has been heavily fortified in the years since, has increasingly become a target of attacks.

The Kremlin-appointed local governor, Mikhail Razvozhaev, urged local residents to remain calm as teams of firefighters battled a blaze that he said was caused by “enemy drones.” Ukrainian officials did not claim responsibility for Saturday’s blaze.

“The main thing is that no one was hurt,” Razvozhaev told reporters at a news conference. “With the rest — we’ll figure it out.” As Ukrainian officials say the country is in the final stages of preparation for a counteroffensive to take back territory seized by Russian forces, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has maintained that Kyiv needs to reclaim control of Crimea in order to prevent future aggression by Moscow.

He reiterated that position in an interview published Saturday by the Finnish channel Yle, saying that the more weapons the West can provide to Ukraine, the faster the war will end.

“We want to save as many lives as possible, so the number of weapons matters,” he said.

It is often unclear how Ukrainian forces are able to hit Russian targets in Crimea.

As Ukrainian forces set the stage for the long-expected counteroffensive, assaults on the peninsula, including attacks on rail links and other vital infrastructure, have increased.

At the same time, Russian forces have been building up their defensive positions across the heavily militarized peninsula. Satellite photographs published by private firms in recent weeks reveal a growing network of trenches and other fortifications.

On Saturday, a spokesperson for Ukraine’s military intelligence service said the fire at the fuel depot in Sevastopol was “God’s punishment” for Uman, the city where a Russian missile strike a day earlier killed 23 people, including five children.

Spokesman Andriy Yusov claimed that more than 10 tanks with oil products with a total capacity of 40,000 tons were destroyed in Saturday’s blaze. However, local Russian authorities said the damage was less extensive and the fire had been extinguished as of the afternoon.

While Razvozhaev initially said two drones had hit the fuel depot, he later clarified to say that a second drone had been shot down before it reached the target.

While Ukrainian officials cheer the attacks on Crimea, the military typically does not take credit in order to maintain operational secrecy. Kyiv does not want Moscow to know what long-range weapons it has at its disposal, officials say.

On Saturday morning, the fire at the oil depot on Kazachya Bay was burning an area of about 10,000 square feet, Razvozhaev said, adding that there would be no evacuation of the local area and fuel supplies for drivers would not be affected.

In Ukraine’s southern Kherson region, shelling in the town of Bilozerka hit a hospital and several private homes, killing a 57-year-old woman in her home and injuring three more people, the regional military administration said Friday.

RADIATION SENSORS DEPLOYED

Meanwhile, the United States is wiring Ukraine with sensors that can detect bursts of radiation from a nuclear weapon or a dirty bomb and can confirm the identity of the attacker.

In part, the goal is to make sure that if Russia detonates a radioactive weapon on Ukrainian soil, its atomic signature and Moscow’s culpability could be verified.

The preparations were detailed Wednesday by the National Nuclear Security Administration — a federal agency that is part of the Energy Department.

The Nuclear Emergency Support Team, or NEST, a shadowy unit of atomic experts run by the security agency, is working with Ukraine to deploy the radiation sensors, train personnel, monitor data and warn of deadly radiation.

In a statement sent to The New York Times in response to a reporter’s question, the agency said the network of atomic sensors was being deployed “throughout the region” and would have the ability “to characterize the size, location and effects of any nuclear explosion.” Additionally, it said the deployed sensors would deny Russia “any opportunity to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine without attribution.” While the science of nuclear attribution has secretive aspects, its outlines are publicly known. Now, this newly acquired capability is being used on foreign soil in the context of a potential nuclear war or a Russian attack on Ukraine’s 15 nuclear reactors at four power generation sites.

“If a nuclear emergency were to occur in Ukraine, whether a radiation release from a nuclear reactor or a nuclear weapon detonation,” the security agency said in its statement, “scientific analyses would be rapidly provided to U.S. government authorities and decision-making centers in Ukraine and the region to make actionable, technically informed decisions to protect public health and safety.”

Information for this article was contributed by Marc Santora,Victoria Kim and William J. Broad of The New York Times.





A firefighter radios a fellow responder Saturday as smoke and flames rise from an oil depot in Russian- occupied Sevastopol, Crimea, after what a local official said was an attack by “enemy drones.” The extent of damage was unclear, and Ukrainian officials did not claim responsibility for the attack. (AP/Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhaev Telegram channel)





