RV REPORT:

Baylor Hossley may have been the final ingredient to what the Greenwood Bulldogs needed this season to be a championship team.

"He's been a stone wall back there for us," Greenwood baseball coach Brandon Brewer said. "It was in a position that we needed it. He's wrapped it up with two arms and embraced it."

The Bulldogs graduated their starting catcher last year, and when Brewer arrived to take over the program he knew it was a need that had to be filled.

"We opened up the job in the fall and said somebody's got to win this job," Brewer said. "He's stepped up. He's provided senior leadership. He's a great kid on and off the field. I'm so proud of him to have the success he's had."

Hossley has had the responsibility of catching the "K-Boys" -- starters Aiden Kennon and Grant Karnes -- who are undefeated on the mound.

"They're always spotting their pitches up and putting it in there, and putting up zeros," Hossley said. "They're great pitchers. It's been great catching them."

Greenwood (18-5, 12-0) leads the 5A-West, just a game ahead of Greenbrier (17-6, 11-1). The two play for the conference championship on Tuesday with a varsity doubleheader slated to start at 4:30 p.m.

The Bulldogs missed the state tournament last year and now have the opportunity to play for a conference championship, and Hossley relishes being a part of it behind the plate.

"I love being a part of every pitch," Hossley said. "I love being a player. It feels great as a senior to come back and win a lot of ball games."

In addition to Kennon and Karnes, though, senior Hunter Houston and junior Austin Mitchell have been outstanding out of the bullpen. Mitchell closed out both wins in a doubleheader sweep of Russellville last month, and Monday it was Houston who closed out both wins in a sweep of rival Alma.

"They've been tremendous for us," Brewer said. "We have been very confident in our pitching staff. We feel like we have four of the top arms in the conference. We're really good out of the pen, too, so if somebody gets in trouble we are super confident in the guys that we have."

Greenbrier has top-level arms, too.

Carson Zachary, a junior, is Greenbrier's staff ace and is undefeated in conference play at 6-0 with four complete games and hasn't thrown over 100 pitches in a start.

Kane Griffin is the game two starter and threw one shutout over Russellville before usually giving way to Andrew Blacklaw and Caleb Harvison, who have also been solid in relief.

"You couldn't draw it up any better," Brewer said. "All the teams have been playing each other the last three weeks that have been in playoff contention for seeding. I know they're really good. It should be a good atmosphere next Tuesday, it's senior night as well. I'm ready for an electric atmosphere for sure."

VAN BUREN

Pointers vying for No. 3 seed

After a 1-5 start to the conference season, Van Buren has won six straight 5A-West games and are poised to seize the third seed for the state tournament.

Van Buren (12-8, 7-5), though, will have to do it on the road, traveling to Russellville (6-17, 5-7) for the final conference doubleheader on Tuesday.

Mountain Home (15-7, 7-5) earned a split at Greenbrier on Monday, winning the second game, 6-4. Mountain Home hosts Alma on Tuesday.

Russellville, though, can wrestle away a state tournament berth with a sweep over Van Buren.

If Van Buren and Mountain home finished tied for the third spot, Van Buren currently has the tie-breaker advantage. The two teams split and both earned the maximum five-run tie-breaker margin in the head-to-head tie-breaker. Van Buren has 32 runs in its seven conference wins while Greenbrier has 26 so Van Buren holds the final tie-breaker before a coin flip.

ALMA

Injury bitten

The Airedales were sitting 4-2 in early April in the 5A-West before injuries set in.

Alma lost Derek Hatcher, a senior shortstop and the team's top returning hitter, while running the bases against Russellville. Against Van Buren, catcher Shepperd Osborne went down for the season.

"We had some guys step in behind them," Alma coach Brian Fry said. "They've given themselves chances but those positions are hard to fill. Our guys keep playing hard and doing their best to fill in after losing those guys."

Monday, against league-leader Greenwood, Alma had three hits in the first inning of the doubleheader opener against Aiden Kennon before losing, 13-5. In the nightcap, Alma scored four runs in the first two innings and led, 4-3, against Grant Karnes.

"They swung it better than anybody has all year against them," Greenwood coach Brandon Brewer said. "They put the barrel to the ball, and they got up there ready to hit. I want to commend those guys, they got up there ready to hit and did a great job. We were looking at each other the first inning of each game, and they were on it."

Alma closes out the regular season with a trip to Mountain Home for the final conference twinbill.

5A-WEST

Russellville wins two

Russellville won both the girls and boys team titles at the 5A-West track meet on Thursday, finishing ahead of Mountain Home in both. Greenbrier's boys finished third, and Van Buren's girls finished third.

Greenwood's Noah Embrey set a 5A-West meet record in the 3200-meter run with a time of 9 minutes, 46 seconds.

"It's a dream come true," Embrey said. "I'm so thankful for my teammates, it was the last races for some of them today. We all got a little emotional."

Last year, he set the 5A-West meet record in the 1600-meter run with a time of 4 minutes, 22 seconds.

Greenwood's Taylor Hankins also set a 5A-West record in winning the girls pole vault with a mark of 11 feet, 7 inches. She had tied the record last year at exactly 11 feet.

Alma's Demetrius Parish won the triple jump with a leap of 43 feet, 2 inches.

4A-4

Woolsey dominates again

Anna Woolsey scored 58 points at the 10-team 4A-4 district track meet on Friday at Clarksville's Methany Field.

Woolsey swept the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes. She also won the 100-meter hurdles and pole vault, and finished second in the long jump.

It marked the sixth time this season for Woolsey to score at least 50 points in a track meet. She's also won the three sprints every time she's entered all three.

The Waldron Bulldogs and Mena Lady Bearcats took home team titles.

Waldron scored 232 points and won easily. Mena scored 141 points to edge Ozark, which scored 135.5 points in the girls.

Waldron won the 4x100 and 4x400 relays.

Kylon Fielding, Steven Grano, and Jacob Daggs finished first, second and fourth in the 400-meter dash. Junior Kason Davis finished first in the 300-meter hurdles and discus, finished second in the 110-meter hurdles and the high jump, and fourth in the high jump.

Waldron finished first, second and third in the pole vault with Cole Bailey, Peyton Lipham, and Levi Brown.

Clarksville's Matthew Dunsworth won the 1600-meter and 3200-meter runs.

Clarksville's Matt Colvin won the shot put.

In the girls, Addy Cummings of Clarksville won the shot put and Macie Woodard of Waldron won the triple jump.

The Waldron Lady Bulldogs won the 4x100 relay, and Clarksville won the 4x400 relay.