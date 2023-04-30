Scammed hearts

The human animal craves the affection and attention that comes with being involved in a loving relationship. It's in our DNA.

And like everything valuable to us, there are those who find ways to exploit that desire, as a recent study shows.

Many Arkansans and Americans last year invested a lot of time, emotion and money looking for love in all the wrong places, and we of the Natural State were No. 1 in year-over-year percentages with a 398 percent increase in money lost to romantic scams between 2021 and 2022.

In terms of total money lost, Arkansas ranked 28th, with 142 victims losing $6.1 million in 2022, which was up from $1.2 million in 2021. (Land's sake! Something clearly set our passions afire in those 12 months!) We finished in 12th place in average loss per victim at $42,814.

Social Catfish released its study on the State of Romance Scams in America using 2022 data from the FBI and Federal Trade Commission, as well as internal data from its users.

"The 10 states that lost the most money were highly populated, led by California, Texas, Florida, and New York, but it was smaller states that saw the biggest percentage increases in money lost year-over-year, led by Arkansas (398 percent increase), New Mexico (268 percent), and Maine (216 percent). Four new states entered the top 10 in 2022 for total money lost: Arizona, Ohio, North Carolina, and Illinois," a press release from the website reported.

California lost $158 million to romance scams, followed by Texas with $60.3 million, Florida $53.4 million, New York $33.5 million and Arizona $25.4 million.

California also led the way for the highest average loss per victim with $72,239, followed by North Dakota at $59,238, New Mexico $57,001, Wisconsin $53,309 and Delaware $46,065.

Crypto is the No. 1 payment method for the scammers, accounting for 34 percent of all money lost in 2022. Bank wire transfers were No. 2 at 27 percent, and gift cards No. 3 at 7 percent.

The most common lie to victims offered by scammers was being "sick, hurt or in jail," used in 24 percent of scams. The No. 2 lie was, "I can teach you how to invest," used in 18 percent of scams.

The folks at Social Catfish also offered advice on what to avoid for those seeking romance online.

Social media scammers increasingly pretend to be celebrities. For instance, one victim sent money to a fake Nicolas Cage; another chose not to send a fraudulent Keanu Reeves $400,000 to help him finance the new John Wick movie. The site says if a celebrity asks for money, it is a scam. Fake accounts have fewer followers and strange handles.

Cryptocurrency romance scammers claim to have become wealthy in crypto and attempt to convince victims to invest with them by downloading an app. While the app even shows a return on investment, it's a scam. Simplest put, never make investments with anyone you haven't met.

Fraudsters steal military photos and claim to be stationed overseas, so they can't meet in person. Some ask for money to fly back to the U.S. to be together. The site says you should make it a practice to conduct a reverse image search to confirm the identity of the person in a photo.

Some of this sounds so elementary you wouldn't think it needs explanation. Yet when you look at how many of us are being duped by the unscrupulous among us preying on lonely hearts, it's apparent these cautions can only be helpful.

Murder cities

On the subject of surveys, which American city would you name when I ask which of them has the highest homicide rate over the past year?

I know which city jumped to my mind after hearing endless news accounts about so many being regularly shot there. Turns out, I was way wrong, according to the finance app WalletHub.

"The homicide rate in the U.S. experienced a rapid increase during the past few years," WalletHub reported. "Alarmingly, homicide rates have risen by an average of roughly 10 percent in 45 of the most populated U.S. cities" between the first quarters of 2021 and 2023, and are still rising.

WalletHub compared 45 of the largest U.S. cities to find those with the biggest homicide problems based on per capita homicides in the first quarters of 2021, 2022 and 2023.

I guessed Chicago would easily have led the way and was mistaken--very mistaken--since the "Windy City" was in 20th place.

Instead, the metropolis of Memphis along the Mississippi River on our eastern doorstep led the nation.

It was followed in order by New Orleans; Richmond, Va.; Washington, D.C.; Detroit; Durham, N.C.; Dallas; Milwaukee; Las Vegas; and Kansas City, Mo.

Richmond, Va.? Durham, N.C., well ahead of Chicago? Really?

I also noted that Little Rock was nowhere to be found in the top 20.

Now go out into the world and treat everyone you meet exactly how you want them to treat you.

Mike Masterson is a longtime Arkansas journalist, was editor of three Arkansas dailies and headed the master's journalism program at Ohio State University. Email him at mmasterson@arkansasonline.com.