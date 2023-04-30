School-building tax hike goes to Dardanelle voters

The Dardanelle School District will ask voters to approve an 8-mill increase that would make the new school property tax rate 48.2 mills and extend the rate to 2058.

Proposed projects are:

A multipurpose facility for use by the band, ROTC, cheerleading squads, graduation events and athletic teams.

An agricultural facility for classes and programs focused on animal science and agriculture.

According to the district, the two projects are currently estimated to cost $24,342,440.

The multipurpose facility is currently planned for 66,600 square feet at $310 per square feet. Based on those numbers, this will cost the district $20,646,000.

The agriculture complex is currently planned for 11,924 square feet at $310 per square feet, the district said. Based on those figures, the cost to the district would be $3,696,440.

The district said 15.2 mills pledged to the Primary School will mature in February 2040. Voters will be asked to consider extending those 15.2 mills to 2058 and provide 8 new mills to 2058.

"This newly voted millage revenue will provide the funds the District needs to repay bonds that will be issued to finance the proposed projects," according to an information sheet presented to the community on April 18. "The new bonds will mature in February of 2058. Without the millage extension and 8 new mills, the District cannot afford to borrow for the proposed projects."

Counties in Arkansas assess property at 20% of the appraised value. The assessment is multiplied by the millage rate to determine the taxes owed. A mill is one-tenth of a cent or 0.001 of a dollar. Each mill is charged against each dollar of assessed value and would therefore produce $1 of tax for each $1,000 of valuation.

An 8-mill increase would cost the owner of a $100,000 house $160 more per year in school taxes. An owner of a $150,000 home would pay $240 more per year in school taxes.

Early voting -- 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Dardanelle Community Center and the Centerville Fire Station -- starts Tuesday and ends May 8. Election Day is May 9.