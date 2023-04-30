Separate crashes kill two Arkansans

Two people were killed in single-vehicle wrecks on Arkansas roads Wednesday evening and Thursday morning, according to preliminary fatality reports from law enforcement.

Denarious Woods, 45, of Pine Bluff died about 7:20 p.m. Wednesday when the 2015 Chrysler 200 he was driving on Hazel Street south of 46th Avenue in Pine Bluff left the road and hit a tree, according to a report from police there.

An officer investigating the crash reported that it was cloudy and the road was wet at the time of the wreck.

Jasmine Watkins, 28, of North Little Rock was killed about 8:20 a.m. Thursday when the 2020 Toyota she was driving east on Arkansas 48 near Carthage in Dallas County veered into the opposite lane and crashed into a ditch on that side of the road, according to a report from the Arkansas State Police.

Her vehicle hit a tree and flipped, coming to rest on its right side in the ditch.

A state trooper investigating the wreck reported that it was cloudy and the road was wet at the time of the crash.