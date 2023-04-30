Several Arkansans to get shot at NFL





FAYETTEVILLE -- No Arkansas colleges had a player drafted on Saturday as the NFL Draft concluded with rounds 4 through 7, but there was still plenty of action involving players with Arkansas ties.

The Kansas City Chiefs selected BJ Thompson, an England native who signed with Baylor out of high school and wrapped his career at Stephen F. Austin, with pick No. 166 in the fifth round.

Thompson is a 6-6, 240-pound edge player who earned first-team All-Western Athletic Conference honors in 2021 and '22. He had five sacks and three forced fumbles last season to lead the WAC co-champion Lumberjacks.

A big handful of Arkansas Razorbacks agreed to free agent deals.

Linebacker Bumper Pool, who is coming off labrum surgery on both hips, signed with the Carolina Panthers. The leading tackler in Arkansas history with 441 stops, Pool played through the injuries until the Razorbacks reached bowl eligibility at 6-4 before undergoing surgery the following week.

Offensive lineman Dalton Wagner signed with the Las Vegas Raiders.

His agent Brett Tessler wrote on social media that Wagner "had several teams interested and got a very large guarantee."

Wagner was a sixth-year player who overcame a back issue earlier in his career. The 6-8, 320-pounder has the potential to enter professional wrestling during his career after going through the World Wrestling Entertainment's Next in Line initiative two years ago.

Arkansas receivers Matt Landers and Jadon Haselwood agreed to deals with the Seattle Seahawks and the Philadelphia Eagles, respectively.

Kicker Jake Bates, who transferred to the Razorbacks from Texas State, signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff didn't have anyone drafted, but the Golden Lions weren't completely out of the mix after the New Orleans Saints signed offensive lineman Mark Evans to a free-agent contract.

The 6-4, 295-pounder was a four-time, All-Southwestern Athletic Conference first-teamer during his career at UAPB and garnered Football Championship Subdivision All-American honors last season.

Arkansas State quarterback James Blackman signed as an undrafted free agent with the Miami Dolphins, as first reported by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

In two years with Arkansas State, Blackman completed 332 of 430 passes for 3.815 yards with 22 touchdowns and 7 interceptions.

Before that, the South Bay, Fla., native spent four seasons at Florida State and was a top 30 player from the state of Florida in the Class of 2017.

Red Wolves defensive end Kivon Bennett accepted an invitation to the Atlanta Falcons' minicamp, confirmed by an announcement on his Twitter page. The 6-2, 236-pound edge rusher logged 13.5 sacks over two seasons with the Red Wolves.

Prior to his time at ASU, Bennett spent four seasons at Tennessee. In joining the Falcons, Bennett will follow in the footsteps of his father, Cornelius Bennett-- a three-time All-Pro linebacker who played three seasons for Atlanta.

Henderson State University wide receiver Xavier Malone signed a free-agent deal with the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday according to a post on the Henderson State Athletics Facebook account.

A Division II All-American last season, Malone had 67 receptions as a senior for 1,382 and 15 touchdowns. He averaged 20.6 yards per catch and 125.6 yards per game.

The Razorbacks' Day 2 draft choices were linebacker Drew Sanders and center Ricky Stromberg. Sanders was taken by the Denver Broncos with pick No. 67, while Stromberg went late Friday night to the Washington Commanders with the No. 97 pick.

Broncos Coach Sean Payton said in a Saturday news conference he felt the vision for how Sanders would be used might have varied around the league.

"Because he transferred from Alabama and he's played some outside backer and he's played some inside linebacker," Payton said. "He had a ton of pressure production last year. Our vision for him is an inside and four-core special teams player who can go stem down to the outside. We just saw so many good traits with him and such good production."

Payton said his teams have had a tag for certain linebackers who are "pressure" players and that former Arkansas State product Demario Davis checked off that quality with his New Orleans Saints teams.

"When we blitzed him, a percentage of the time he could affect the quarterback," Payton said. "I think this guy fits into that position where he's a 'pressure' player. His production on the quarterback this year would suggest that. We see him as a 3-4 inside [linebacker]."

Stromberg's selection by the Washington Commanders late Friday came with a bit of humor.

The Commanders were having trouble connecting with Stromberg, as shown by a video the team's Twitter account posted.

Team officials made a pair of phone calls to Stromberg, the first going to a number that was not accepting calls and the next to a wrong number. The team interspersed some "SpongeBob Squarepants" references related to the elapsing of time on the post.

"Hey, that's what happens when you have lunch with the head coach," Rivera told Stromberg after finally connecting.

"I know, that was worth it," Stromberg replied with a laugh.

Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reporters Mitchell Gladstone and Erick Taylor contributed to this report





BJ Thompson











Gallery: 2023 NFL Draft, day 3







