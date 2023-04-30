Soul singer highlights Arkansas Baptist College event





Old-school soul singer Freddie Jackson crooned his way (back) into the hearts of the dancing crowd as the featured performer at the 2020 Supper & Soul fundraiser for Arkansas Baptist College. The event took place April 20 at The Venue at Westwind in North Little Rock.





Known for such hits as "Rock Me Tonight (For Old Times Sake)," "Have You Ever Loved Somebody," "Hey Lover," "Jam Tonight" and "You Are My Lady," Jackson highlighted an evening whose "supper" portion was a buffet by Creative Expressions. Featured dishes: fried catfish, baked chicken, grilled ribeyes, macaroni and cheese, yams, green beans with potatoes, Jamaican rice and peas, and other sides. Peach cobbler, apple pie and pound cake made up the dessert choices.

"Broadway Joe" Booker, radio personality and master of ceremonies, shared some anecdotes about the school, which he attended.

Arkansas Baptist President Calvin McFadden acknowledged sponsors, trustees, alumni, faculty/staff and students -- many of whom were in attendance -- before extolling the virtues of the college and recognizing Dr. Fitz Hill, former president of the college and current president of its foundation.

-- Story and photos by Helaine R. Williams









Gallery: Supper & Soul fundraiser







