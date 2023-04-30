Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Today's Paper State News Hutchinson 2024 LEARNS Guide Newsletters Opinion Sports Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ROCKING FOR OLD TIMES’ SAKE

Soul singer highlights Arkansas Baptist College event

by Helaine Williams | Today at 2:30 a.m.
Dr. Calvin McFadden, Arkansas Baptist College president, poses with Olivia Henderson and Howard Gibson during Supper and Soul at The Venue at Westwind on Thursday, April 20, 2023. The event, which benefited the college, featured R&B star Freddie Jackson. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Helaine R. Williams)


Old-school soul singer Freddie Jackson crooned his way (back) into the hearts of the dancing crowd as the featured performer at the 2020 Supper & Soul fundraiser for Arkansas Baptist College. The event took place April 20 at The Venue at Westwind in North Little Rock.


Known for such hits as "Rock Me Tonight (For Old Times Sake)," "Have You Ever Loved Somebody," "Hey Lover," "Jam Tonight" and "You Are My Lady," Jackson highlighted an evening whose "supper" portion was a buffet by Creative Expressions. Featured dishes: fried catfish, baked chicken, grilled ribeyes, macaroni and cheese, yams, green beans with potatoes, Jamaican rice and peas, and other sides. Peach cobbler, apple pie and pound cake made up the dessert choices.

"Broadway Joe" Booker, radio personality and master of ceremonies, shared some anecdotes about the school, which he attended.

Arkansas Baptist President Calvin McFadden acknowledged sponsors, trustees, alumni, faculty/staff and students -- many of whom were in attendance -- before extolling the virtues of the college and recognizing Dr. Fitz Hill, former president of the college and current president of its foundation.

-- Story and photos by Helaine R. Williams



 Gallery: Supper & Soul fundraiser











Print Headline: Soul singer highlights Arkansas Baptist College event

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT