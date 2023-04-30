Spirit of Maya Award given to Black illustrator

The Celebrate! Maya Project annual luncheon was held in the pavilion at Heifer International on April 18, combining a celebration of Maya Angelou's 95th birthday and the honoring of a Little Rock native whose work mirrors Angelou's.

The Spirit of Maya Award was bestowed upon Barbara Higgins Bond, an illustrator and commercial artist who has been inducted into the Arkansas Black Hall of Fame.

The Writeous Poets, led by Stacey and Leron McAdoo, and musician Kami Renee entertained patrons.

Thamiah Tutt, executive director of the Dr. Maya Angelou Foundation, and Caylin Johnson, Angelou's great-granddaughter, were guests of honor at the luncheon, a day ahead of hosting a conversation, including personal stories, about Angelou at Mosaic Templars Cultural Center.

-- Story and photos by Kimberly Dishongh