SPORTS ROUNDUP: Elkins, Greenland claim conference tournament championships; Moreton strikes out 19 as Lincoln locks down 3A-1 tourney title

BASEBALL

Elkins 5, West Fork 1

Aden Williams drove in a pair of runs and led Elkins to the 3A-1 Conference Tournament championship Saturday with a win over West Fork at Lincoln.

Jacob Foster's sacrifice fly gave West Fork an early 1-0 lead, but that disappeared when Aden Williams' groundout drove in Kayson Drummond. Zanuel Martin then raced home on a wild pitch to give the Elks a 2-1 cushion.

Landon Martin added an RBI single in the second, followed by Jevon Bell's RBI single in the fourth and Williams' RBI single in the fifth.

Zanuel Martin had two of the Elks' seven hits. Dizzy Dean pitched five innings for the win as he gave up two hits and struck out seven, while Caleb Hankins threw two scoreless innings in relief.

Elkins will be a top seed in the Class 3A Region 1 Tournament and will play the opening game at 10 a.m. Thursday at Harrison. West Fork will play the 5:30 p.m. game that day as a second seed.

Greenland 20, Cotter 3

Carter Jackson hit a home run, while Brandon Vaughan and Brayton Roberts drove in four runs apiece to lead Greenland to a 2A-1 Conference tournament championship Saturday at Harrison.

Cotter took an early 2-0 lead before the Pirates (20-5) scored five runs in the first inning, then got 10 runs in the second for the blowout win. Jackson hit his home run, a two-run shot, during Greenland's big second inning.

Kade Gobel added three hits and drove in three runs as nine different Pirates had at least one hit, with Jack Stockton and Vaughan having three hits apiece. J.R. Selvey also had three RBI.

Greenland will be the conference's top-seeded team during the Class 2A West Region Tournament, which begins Thursday at Greenland. The Pirates will play their first-round game at 3 p.m.

Clarksville 7, Morrilton 5

Braxton Payne's fourth-inning single drove Grayson Freeman with the go-ahead run as Clarksville won the 4A-4 Conference Tournament championship with a win at home over Morrilton.

The Panthers bounced back from an early 4-0 deficit with four runs in the third. Freeman then drew a one-out walk and scored on Payne's single, then Clarksville followed that with a two-run double by Rhett Fultz for a 7-4 lead.

Payne, Fultz and Briley Reeder each had two hits for the Panthers, while Fultz led the team with three RBI.

Clarksville earns the league's top seed for the Class 4A North Region Tournament at Gravette and will play Prairie Grove at 3 p.m. Thursday.

Gravette 12, Farmington 10

Kyle Murphy's two-run triple in the seventh inning proved to be the difference as second-seeded Gravette held off top seed Farmington and won the 4A-1 Conference Tournament championship Friday night at Gravette.

Gunnar Woolard started with the seventh with a double and scored on a wild pitch to break an 8-8 tie and give the Lions (13-8) the lead, then Rhett Hilger walked and also scored on a wild pitch. McCoy Kildow and Justin Trucks also drew walks and both scored on Murphy's hit, which dropped into right field and went past a diving Cardinal outfielder.

Farmington, however, picked up a hit from Will Hellard, and he later scored on a single by Lawson DeVault. DeVault then scored on a wild pitch to pull the Cardinals within two, but Woolard, the third Gravette pitcher, retired the next two batters to end the game.

Gravette, which earned its first conference tournament championship since 2009, gets the league's top seed for the Class 4A North Region tournament and will play at 10 a.m. Thursday on its home field. Farmington will play at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Gravette against the third seed from the 4A-4 Conference.

Elkins 15, Flippin 0

Zanuel Martin hit a two-run home run, and Joven Bell shut out Flippin on just two hits as top-seeded Elkins cruised to a semifinal victory over Flippin during the 3A-1 Conference Tournament at Lincoln.

Trace Keller and Aden Williams had RBI singles in the first inning and helped the Elks take an early 4-0 lead, then Martin hit his home run and Landon Haney added an RBI double to make it 7-0 in the second. Elkins then added seven more runs in the third.

Bell then needed only 66 pitches to complete his five-inning shutout as he finished with 11 strikeouts and no walks.

Keller had three hits and two RBI to lead the Elks' offense, while Williams and Haney had two hits apiece.

Greenland 16, Yellville-Summit 3

Zach Holte and Brandon Vaughan each hit a home run, and Greenland erupted for 13 runs in the first two innings en route to a 2A-1 Conference Tournament win at Harrison.

The Pirates (19-5) scored six runs in the first as Holte drove in a run with a single, followed by RBI doubles by Jack Stockton and Brayton Roberts. Vaughan hit an inside-the-park home run to begin a seven-run second for Greenland, then Holte capped the scoring in the fourth with his two-run home run.

Roberts picked up the victory as he threw four no-hit innings and struck out nine before Yellville-Summit scored its runs in the fifth. Holte finished with two hits and three RBI while Roberts and Vaughan added two hits and two RBI apiece and Kade Gobel drove in three runs.

Springdale Har-Ber 7, Broken Arrow, Okla. 5

Braden Sprague hit two home runs and Jeff Zachry added another as Har-Ber defeated Broken Arrow on the road Saturday afternoon.

Zachry hit followed Kaleb Kellar's RBI single with a two-run blast in the third and gave the Wildcats a 3-1 lead. Broken Arrow tied the game with two run in the bottom of the third, but Sprague belted a two-run shot in the fourth to give Har-Ber the lead again.

Broken Arrow had a solo home run in the fifth, but Sprague led off the sixth with his second home run and Ross Felder added an RBI double.

Sprague had three hits in the Wildcats' 12-hit attack, while Kaleb Ceola, Luke Cornelison and Felder added two hits apiece.

Rogers 10, Rogers Heritage 0

J.T. Melson had three hits and drove in a pair of runs as Rogers defeated Heritage in a nonconference game between the two cross-town rivals Friday at Mountie Field.

The Mounties (23-2), who went unbeaten through April, erupted for eight runs in the first inning en route to their 13th straight victory. Madden Dillard started things off with a two-run single and scored on a wild pitch while Melson ended the outburst with an RBI single.

Lance Wike added a sacrifice fly in the fourth, then Melson's RBI single in the fifth closed out the scoring.

Cooper Addison had two hits and drove in two runs, while Reece Bariola also had two hits for Rogers. Ashton Chronister and Gael Salinas combined on a two-hit shutout.

SOFTBALL

Lincoln 8, Valley Springs 2

The Lady Wolves clinched the 3A-1 Conference tournament championship and a No. 1 seed at this week's regional tournament in Harrison on Saturday behind a huge day from sophomore Brinkley Moreton.

Moreton was dominant in the circle, allowing just one hit with 19 strikeouts, but she was even more impressive at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a home run, double and four RBI for Lincoln.

Ryleigh Landrum set the table for the Lady Wolves atop the order, going 2-for-3 and scoring two runs. Juliet Martinez also had two hits for Lincoln (23-8).

Mansfield 4, Lavaca 1

In a game that lasted just three innings, Mansfield locked up the 2A-4 Conference tournament championship Friday night behind Alyson Edwards.

Edwards allowed just one hit and struck out seven to earn the win. Hannah Winchester allowed just two hits for Lavaca and struck out four.

Skylynn Harris delivered the big hit for Mansfield with an RBI double.

The win earned the Lady Tigers the No. 1 seed in this week's Region 2A-West Tournament in Greenland.

SOCCER

GIRLS

ROGERS 4, SPRINGDALE 3

Rogers received goals from four different players to win on Senior Night at Whitey Smith Stadium.

Grace Nowlin, Madison Archer, Wesley Jackson, and Asthen Holloway each scored goals for the Lady Mounties while Archer, Nowlin, and Jackson contributed assists.