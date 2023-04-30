Texas suspect sought in killing of 5 of his neighbors





CLEVELAND, Texas -- A Texas man is accused of going next door with a rifle and fatally shooting five of his neighbors, including an 8-year-old boy, after the neighbors asked him to stop firing rounds in his yard because they were trying to sleep, authorities said Saturday.

The suspect, identified as 38-year-old Francisco Oropeza, remained at large more than 18 hours after the shooting that began just before midnight Friday near the town of Cleveland, about 45 miles north of Houston. Some residents who live on the street said it was common to hear neighbors unwind at the end of the workweek by firing off guns.

San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers said Oropeza used an AR-15-style rifle, and as the search for him dragged into Saturday evening, authorities had widened the search area to as much as "10 to 20 miles." He said Oropeza may still be armed.

Police released the names of the victims: Sonia Argentina Guzman, 25; Diana Velazquez Alvarado, 21; Julisa Molina Rivera, 31; Jose Jonathan Casarez, 18; and Daniel Enrique Laso, 8.

Before the victims were identified, Susan Ard, a spokesperson for the Cleveland Independent School District, said Saturday that the district was aware of one victim, a boy in the third grade, who attended Northside Elementary School.

"Cleveland Independent School District is heartbroken learning the news concerning the death of one of our students," she said, adding that the boy's name had not been released. "All of our prayers and thoughts are with the families and community impacted by this horrible tragedy."

Capers said the victims all were believed to be from Honduras. The family had lived on Walter Drive for about two years.

"All of his rounds were from the neck up, so basically in the head," Capers told The Associated Press. "No one should ever have to look at this scene, the blood, the trauma that went on in that house."

Capers said authorities were using scent-tracking dogs and an overhead drone in the search for Oropeza, who they believe was intoxicated at the time of the shooting and then fled toward a heavily wooded forest a few miles from the scene.

Robert Freyer, the first assistant district attorney in San Jacinto County, said there were 10 people in the house. Capers said two of the victims were found in a bedroom lying over two children in an apparent attempt to shield them.

Two of the victims were found by the front door and the slain 8-year-old boy was in the front room, according to Capers. He said three other "blood-covered" children in the home were taken to a hospital but did not have injuries.

"The Honduran ladies that were laying over these children were doing it in such an effort as to protect the child," Capers said.

The confrontation came after family members walked up to the fence and asked the suspect to stop shooting rounds, Capers said. The suspect responded by telling them that it was his property, according to Capers, who said one person in the house got a video of the suspect walking up to the front door with the rifle.

RURAL AREA

The shooting took place on a rural pothole-riddled street where single-story homes sit on wide one-acre lots and are surrounded by a thick canopy of trees. A horse could be seen behind the victims' home, while in the front yard of Oropeza's house a dog and chickens wandered.

In the rural community of mostly Hispanic families, neighbors said Saturday that the sound of gunfire in the area was a common occurrence.

"There are always gunshots here," Veronica Pineda, 34, said. "For us, this is something normal."

Rene Arevalo Sr., who lives a few houses down, said he heard gunshots around midnight but didn't think anything of it.

"It's a normal thing people do around here, especially on Fridays after work," Arevalo said. "They get home and start drinking in their backyards and shooting out there."

Vianey Balderas, who lives across the street from the family, said she first heard gunshots that night when a few people were outside. About 20 minutes later, Balderas heard about five more gunshots, then another 10, she told The Post.

"When I heard those gunshots, I didn't think anything of it because in this neighborhood everyone has guns. Every weekend you hear gunshots," she said in an interview in Spanish.

"People shoot in their backyards after they drink alcohol, men take out guns at house parties and shoot the ground."

Capers said his deputies had been to Oropeza's home at least once before and spoken with him about "shooting his gun in the yard." It was not immediately clear whether any action was taken at the time.

A few months ago, Arevalo said, Oropeza threatened to kill his dog after it got loose in the neighborhood and chased the pit bull in his truck.

"I tell my wife all the time, 'Stay away from the neighbors. Don't argue with them. You never know how they're going to react,'" Arevalo said. "I tell her that because Texas is a state where you don't know who has a gun and who is going to react that way."

Capers said new arrivals in the home had moved from Houston earlier in the week, but he did not know whether they were planning to stay there.

Guadalupe Calderon, 47, who lives in the neighborhood, said that shooting a "couple of bullets in their property does not mean that they are criminals."

"This can happen anywhere," Calderon said, adding that those in the community were surprised about the shooting. "We are all neighbors here, and we have to take care of one another. Only God knows why he did it. Maybe they just didn't get along."

Balderas, who has lived in the neighborhood for three years, described the family as happy. They moved in about two years ago, she said. The children's father, an electrician, helped her around the house and the family aided Balderas when her father died, she said.

"They were a very happy family. Christian. They were kind," she said. "They would never say no to us. They were always helping us. ... They were always there."

Balderas said she stayed up until 5 a.m. in fear because the gunman had not been apprehended.

"It hurts a lot, because I did love the family a lot. I am now afraid to be at home," she said. "This shatters the sense of safety of being in your own home, especially because they are neighbors whom I see every day ... . [He] went in to shoot people who were getting ready to go to bed."

RECORD NUMBERS

The attack was the latest act of gun violence in what has been a record pace of mass shootings in the U.S. so far this year, some of which have also involved semiautomatic rifles.

The mass killings have played out in a variety of places -- a Nashville school, a Kentucky bank, a Southern California dance hall, and now a rural Texas neighborhood inside a single-story home.

Across the United States since Jan. 1, there have been at least 18 shootings that left four or more people dead, according to a database maintained by The Associated Press and USA Today in partnership with Northeastern University. The violence has been sparked by a range of motives: murder-suicides and domestic violence; gang retaliation; school shootings and workplace vendettas.

Texas has confronted multiple mass shootings in recent years, including last year's attack at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, a racist attack at an El Paso Walmart in 2019 and a gunman opening fire at a church in the tiny town of Sutherland Springs in 2017.

Republican leaders in Texas have continually rejected calls for new firearm restrictions, including this year over the protests of several families whose children were killed in Uvalde.

In a tweet in Spanish, Honduran Foreign Minister Enrique Reina demanded that authorities apply "the full weight of the law" against the killer and expressed condolences for the family's relatives.

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott had not publicly responded to the news of the shooting by late Saturday afternoon.

This was the year's 19th U.S. shooting to kill at least four people, not including the shooter, according to the Gun Violence Archive, which tracks U.S. shootings.

The killings drew calls from gun-control advocates for a federal ban of AR-15-style weapons, whose sale is banned in a few states. Washington became the latest Wednesday, when its Democratic governor signed a ban into law.

President Joe Biden urged Congress to pass a federal assault weapons ban after a shooter killed six people with an AR-15-style weapon at a Nashville school last month. Republicans in Congress have dismissed the idea of such legislation.

After Friday night's shooting, Kris Brown, president of the Brady gun control organization, said AR-15s "have no place in civilian life."

"These weapons of war were designed to kill as many people as quickly as possible, which is why they are the weapon of choice for America's mass shooters -- and why Congress must ban them immediately," Brown said in a statement.

Texas has some of the least restrictive gun laws in the country, according to the nonprofit Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence, which supports stricter firearms laws. There are some restrictions, though, including a state law barring people from displaying "a firearm or other deadly weapon in a public place in a manner calculated to alarm."

Texas gun rights advocates, meanwhile, said the shooting did not highlight any problems with the state's firearm-friendly policies.

"It's a tragedy but we need to get away from blaming guns, which only answers the question of how and start asking the question why these shootings take place, why people feel the need to settle differences with violence and murder," said C.J. Grisham, legal and policy director for Texas Gun Rights, a Second Amendment advocacy group.

Grisham said the gunman's use of an AR-15-style gun was "meaningless" because "he could have killed those people just as easily with a handgun."

Information for this article was contributed by Juan A. Lozano, Paul J. Weber and Ken Miller of The Associated Press, Justine McDaniel, Andrea Salcedo, Mark Berman, Cate Brown, Molly Hennessy-Fiske and Magda Jean-Louis of The Washington Post and by Maria Jimenez Moya, Jesus Jimenez and Euan Ward of The New York Times.

Police respond to the scene of a shooting early Saturday, April 29, 2023 in Cleveland, Texas. A man went next door with a rifle and began shooting his neighbors, killing several including an 8-year-old inside the house, after the family asked him to stop firing rounds in his yard because they were trying to sleep, authorities said Saturday. (KTRK via AP)



This image provided by KTRK shows the scene of a shooting early Saturday, April 29, 2023 in Cleveland, Texas. A man went next door with a rifle and began shooting his neighbors, killing several including an 8-year-old inside the house, after the family asked him to stop firing rounds in his yard because they were trying to sleep, authorities said Saturday. (KTRK via AP)



The house of the suspect who is responsible of killing five people is photographed Saturday, April 29, 2023, in Cleveland, TX. Authorities say an 8-year-old child was among five people killed in a shooting at the home in southeast Texas late Friday night. (Yi-Chin Lee/Houston Chronicle via AP)



Law enforcement authorities removing bodies from a scene where five people were shot the night before Saturday, April 29, 2023, in Cleveland, TX. Authorities say an 8-year-old child was among five people killed in a shooting at the home in southeast Texas late Friday night. (Yi-Chin Lee/Houston Chronicle via AP)



Law enforcement authorities responded to a scene where five people were shot the night before Saturday, April 29, 2023, in Cleveland, TX. Authorities say an 8-year-old child was among five people killed in a shooting at the home in southeast Texas late Friday night. (Yi-Chin Lee/Houston Chronicle via AP)



Law enforcement authorities responded to a scene where five people were shot the night before Saturday, April 29, 2023, in Cleveland, TX. Authorities say an 8-year-old child was among five people killed in a shooting at the home in southeast Texas late Friday night. (Yi-Chin Lee/Houston Chronicle via AP)



This image provided by KTRK shows the scene of a shooting early Saturday, April 29, 2023 in Cleveland, Texas. A man went next door with a rifle and began shooting his neighbors, killing several including an 8-year-old inside the house, after the family asked him to stop firing rounds in his yard because they were trying to sleep, authorities said Saturday. (KTRK via AP)







San Jacinto County, Texas, Sheriff Greg Capers talks to investigators Saturday at the home where five people were shot and killed. Capers said the victims all were believed to be from Honduras. (AP/Houston Chronicle/Yi-Chin Lee)







Authorities from multiple agencies work in an area in San Jacinto County, Texas, where the suspect in the murder of five people was believed to be Saturday. (AP/Houston Chronicle/Yi-Chin Lee)





