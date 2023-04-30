The desire for ‘a nice vehicle’

When David Beene was a young boy growing up in the country outside Stamps and Buckner, he used to have to walk to town down a dirt road. Occasionally a car would come along, but they never stopped to offer him a ride.

"The people who came by you would speed up and cover you in dirt," he said. "They knew where you were going!"

He vowed at that point when he got older, he would get a job and make money, and he would always have a nice vehicle. Today he has fulfilled that vow many times over, now possessing five cars and a pickup.

We discovered David one Saturday as he had driven to Magnolia for some shopping. He parked the big 1968 Chrysler 300 two-door hardtop far up in the lot to keep it from getting any door dings from careless drivers. Regardless of how far out he parks, he told me, when he comes back someone invariably is parked next to it.

The '68 Chrysler was what he purchased, though he wanted to buy a Newport. He had bought a Newport when he was stationed in Italy, ordering it through the PX to have it waiting for him in New York when he arrived back stateside. It had been manufactured in the fall and delivered brand new to him in 1968. He would still like to find that model.

He had found this particular Chrysler on the Internet. Looking at pictures of it, he bought it sight unseen.

"I wouldn't recommend that to anybody," Beene said. "I've spent a small fortune on it, but now it runs like it ought to."

The story of how he left Lafayette County and returned years later began with David losing a game of pool. His opponent was an Army recruiter.

David had been roughnecking in the oilfields around Lafayette County when his rig was shut down for maintenance. He and the other roughnecks had gone down to the pool hall to pass the time when an Army recruiter came in. The recruiter told them they were wasting their time and needed to be in the Army. The recruiter asked David if he played, and he said he did. The officer made a proposal.

"If you win, I will never mention going in the Army again," the recruiter told him. "If you lose, you go in the Army."

David won the first game, but the recruiter pulled out the next two. Did David think the recruiter had been sandbagging him? Go figure! The next thing David knew, he was on a Greyhound bus heading to Little Rock to join the Army.

He had bought a 1948 Ford Custom two-door before his induction, then traded it for a 1950 model, which he left behind with his brother. When he enlisted, his brother promptly traded it for a 1957 Chevy.

Beene retired from the Army and went to work for a Belgian chemical company in South Carolina. He worked for them until his wife became ill and he retired a second time, this time for good.

Following his retirement and death of his wife, Beene moved back to Lafayette County in 2008. He bought a place within 100 yards of where he had been born. The house where his mother had brought him into the world was gone, and the countryside had changed. Where fields of cotton and corn once stood, now there were pine trees and pastures filled with cattle.

One of his first purchases in his collection was a 1950 black Ford Custom like the one he once owned. It was a way of reminding him of his past and his pledge to never have to walk again.

Along the way he acquired a 1978 Chrysler New Yorker with the St. Regis package, chrome edition. It only has 37,000 miles and looks and drives like new. He bought it from a dealer in South Dakota, intending to tow it back behind his Ford F150, but couldn't find a trailer for rent. So he had it shipped. There were a few issues, particularly with the air conditioning. He didn't want to replace the unit with just anything, but the Chrysler dealer in Texarkana was able to get it "like it's supposed to be" and he's been happy with it ever since.

It's not just older classics in the collection. He also has a 2015 yellow Ford Mustang GT complete with a six-speed manual transmission and boom box system.

Besides his go-to Ford F150 pickup, his personal car is a rare vehicle for these parts: a Genesis G90 made by Hyundai Motor Company.

"I've had Mercedes, Ford, Chevy, Pontiac, Olds, Chryslers, I've had them all in my lifetime," David said. "I'm telling you, that Genesis sets me off, that's my fifth one!" The car is made in South Korea, and it comes fully equipped--no options are available for the Genesis, as it has everything on it you could ever want. The driver's seat looks like the cockpit on a luxury private jetliner.

This one is three years old and has 21,000 miles on the odometer. He trades whenever the mood hits him, but the nearest dealer is in Houston. The Genesis is in a class with Mercedes and BMW, David said.

The Genesis and F150 sit under a carport by his house; the other cars each have their own individual shed. He has so many sheds for cars and lawnmowers that he calls his place "Shed City." The shed salesman in Magnolia smiles when he sees him coming, Beene said.

He periodically makes it to some of the car shows; the last one was in Magnolia. He varies up the cars he takes to show.

David likes to tell folks he's from L.A.: Lower Arkansas.

"I don't intend to go anywhere else," David told me. "I love it here. The pace around here is absolutely wonderful. It's a nice way to live."

Steve Ford is a retired Baptist minister in Magnolia. He hosts a podcast called Life in L.A. (Lower Arkansas): https://lifeinlatoday.blogspot.com/