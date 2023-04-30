Touring ‘Annie,’ ‘Shadow Box’ in Northwest Arkansas





Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts:

THEATER

'The sun will come up ... '

A touring company brings the musical "Annie" (book and score written by Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin) to Fayetteville's Walton Arts Center, 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and May 7. It's part of the center's Family Fun Series. Tickets are $29-69 plus fees. Call (479) 443-5600 or visit waltonartscenter.org.

Matthew Etris (from left), Jacob Madore and Sara Patterson spar in "The Shadow Box." (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)







'Shadow Box'

Arkansas Public Theatre stages "The Shadow Box" by Michael Cristofer, 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday and May 11-13 and 2 p.m. May 7 at the Victory Theater, 116 S. Second St., Rogers. Doors and concessions open one hour before curtain time. Tickets are $20-$40. Call (479) 631-8988 or visit arkansaspublictheatre.org.

Adrienne Dawes' "Teen Dad" is onstage Wednesday-Friday and May 7 in Fayetteville. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)







'Teen Dad'

Arts One Presents stages "Teen Dad" by Adrienne Dawes, a University of Arkansas graduate student, 7 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and 2 p.m. May 7 at the Clapp Auditorium at Mount Sequoyah, 150 N. Skyline Drive, Fayetteville. The play follows an Emo Goth teenager as she attempts to reconcile her turbulent past by bringing her mother and birth father together for a surprise reunion. Tickets are $25, $10 for students using the promo code "STUDENTS," $20 for veterans with the promo code "VETERANS." Visit artsonepresents.org/teendadinfo.

ART

Pottery festival

Community Creative Center in Fayetteville will host its second annual Arkansas Pottery Festival, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. May 7 at the Walton Arts Center's Nadine Baum Studio, 505 W. Spring St., Fayetteville. More than 50 potters and artists are expected to participate.

Wes Brown, ceramics professor at the University of Dayton (Ohio), will offer demonstrations on Friday and Saturday and a lecture at 5 p.m. Friday; David Gifford, author of "The Collectors Encyclopedia of Niloak Pottery," detailing the history of pottery production in Northeast Arkansas, will give the keynote talk with a question-and-answer session and book signing at 5 p.m. Saturday. Vendors, including the Clay Bank and Dickson Street Bookstore, will have booths. The center is also partnering with the Botanical Gardens of the Ozarks for a flowerpot-and-plant-sale fundraiser. Admission is free. Call (479) 571-2706.

Opening celebration

The University of Arkansas School of Art hosts a celebration marking the grand opening of its new Studio and Design Center, 696 Praxis Lane, Fayetteville, in the Windgate Art and Design District, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. The 154,000-square-foot center, which opened in January, houses studio art program areas in ceramics, drawing, painting, photography and printmaking, and the school's graphic design program. The celebration will include student exhibitions and art sales, a tour of the facility and refreshments. Parking around the center and district is limited; free direct shuttle service will run to and from available parking at Fayetteville High School, 994 Martin Luther King Blvd.

LECTURES ETC.

Peace process

Women from the Clinton administration who participated in the peace negotiations that led to the Good Friday Agreement 25 years ago in Northern Ireland, including Susan Brophy, Kitty Higgins and ambassadors Nancy Soderberg and Melanne Verveer, will discuss how the women of Northern Ireland played a critical role in reaching peace in a session titled "Women's Voices For Peace: The Good Friday Agreement 25 Years Later," 6 p.m. Monday in the Great Hall of the Clinton Presidential Center, 1200 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock. The session will take place in person and also stream live online. Admission is free; registration is required either way, via tinyurl.com/4pvhx6m2.

AUDITIONS

'Sylvia' in Rogers

Arkansas Public Theatre will hold auditions for "Sylvia" by A.R. Gurney, 7 p.m. May 8 at the Victory Theater, 116 S. Second St., Rogers. Doors open at 6:30. Auditions will be based upon readings from the script; an audition packet, including times, scenes, character descriptions, and rehearsal schedule, is available for download at arkansaspublictheatre.org/castingandvolunteering. (Download the packet and bring it along to the auditions.) Callbacks, if needed, will be May 9. Production dates are June 16-17 and 22-25. For more information, call (479) 631-8988 or visit arkansaspublictheatre.org.













Kerry Beebe (left) and Kathy McClure are part of the cast of "The Shadow Box" at Rogers Victory Theatre. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)





