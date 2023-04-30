Sections
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD RESULTS

by Erick Taylor | Today at 1:41 a.m.

5A-CENTRAL CONFERENCE MEET

At Vilonia High School

GIRLS

TEAM SCORES 1. Vilonia, 315.5; 2. Little Rock Christian, 82.5; 3. Sylvan Hills, 80; 4. Maumelle, 68; 5. Little Rock Parkview, 50; 6. Jacksonville, 40; 7. Beebe, 27.

POLE VAULT 1. Mia Fortson, Vilonia, 10-6; 2. Carly Early, Vilonia, 7-0; 3. Kayleigh Thomas, Vilonia, 7-0; 4. Abby Stout, Vilonia, 6-6.

DISCUS 1. Gracie Denton, Vilonia, 90-7; 2. LaNaya McLaughlin, Vilonia, 87-3; 3. Bailey Self, Vilonia, 86-1; 4. Mac Belote, Vilonia, 83-3; 5. Lily Johnson, Vilonia, 83-2.

SHOT PUT 1. Gracie Denton, Vilonia, 33-2.5; 2. Alex Duff, Vilonia, 29-11.7; 3. Mac Belote, Vilonia, 29-1.5; 4. Berkley McNay, Little Rock Christian, 28-10.2; 5. LaNaya McLaughlin, Vilonia, 28-8.75.

LONG JUMP 1. Jaylen Hagood, Little Rock Christian, 16-3; 2. Carmin Tolliver, Sylvan Hills, 16-1; 3. Kamya Tackett, Sylvan Hills, 15-5; 4. Haven Buck, Vilonia, 15-5; 5. Nevieta Hampton, Jacksonville, 15-3.

TRIPLE JUMP 1. Carmin Tolliver, Sylvan Hills, 34-5.75; 2. Kaylen Robinson, Maumelle, 33-7.25; 3. Emily Shannon, Vilonia, 33-5.24; 4. Jada Young, Vilonia, 32-2.25; 5. KaMya Tackett, Sylvan Hills, 31-11.

HIGH JUMP 1. Laniyah Ellinson, Sylvan Hills, 5-1; 2. Lexy Heston, Vilonia, 4-9; 3. Mariah Fudge, Jacksonville, 4-9; 4. Jada Young, Vilonia, 4-7; 5. Zamya Gibson, Jacksonville, 4-7.

100 HURDLES 1. Carmin Tolliver, Sylvan Hills, 16.5; 2. Jada Young, Vilonia, 16.8; 3. Lexy Heston, Vilonia, 16.8; 4. Rowan Lynlee, Vilonia, 17.5; 5. Olivia Cats, Vilonia, 18.3.

300 HURDLES 1. Jada Young, Vilonia, 49.04; 2. Lexy Heston, Vilonia, 50.03; 3. Riley Ceal, Beebe, 50.37; 4. Olivia Cates, Vilonia, 52.11; 5. Mecate Marsh, Beebe, 54.71.

100 1. Brenae Allen, Maumelle, 12.59; 2. Carmin Tolliver, Sylvan Hills, 12.92; 3. Saniya McKnight, Maumelle, 13.05; 4. Jameia Rogers, Little Rock Parkview, 13.11; 5. Jade Nelson, Little Rock Parkview, 13.19.

200 1. Brenae Allen, Maumelle, 26.76; 2. Jaylen Hagood, Little Rock Christian, 27.48; 3. Jade Nelson, Little Rock Parkview, 27.52; 4. Saniya McKnight, Maumelle, 27.92; 5. Riley Ceal, Beebe, 27.95.

400 1. Jaylen Hagood, Little Rock Christian, 1:00.11; 2. Haven Buck, Vilonia, 1:00.91; 3. Sydney Huff, Vilonia, 1:01.68; 4. Brenae Allen, Maumelle, 1:03.85; 5. LaZariyah Sanders, Maumelle, 1:04.53.

800 1. Kaci Buck, Vilonia, 2:28.65; 2. Isabelle Spiller, Vilonia, 2:30.88; 3. Sophie Havens, Vilonia, 2:32.66; 4. Julianne Arnold, Little Rock Christian, 2:36.50; 5. Emma Taylor, Vilonia, 2:39.88.

1,600 1. Isabelle Spiller, Vilonia, 5:45.29; 2. Gillian Shapley, Little Rock Christian, 5:58.74; 3. Emma Taylor, Vilonia, 6:04.54; 4. Betty Marroquin, Vilonia, 6:07.65; 5. Ashley Wagner, Vilonia, 6:11.62.

3,200 1. Sadie Havens, Vilonia, 13:23.64; 2. Ashley Wagner, Vilonia, 13:43.77; 3. Grace Wagner, Vilonia, 14:01.51; 4. Julianne Arnold, Little Rock Christian, 14:23.68; 5. Sophie Havens, Vilonia, 15:10.09.

400 RELAY 1. Little Rock Parkview, 51.47; 2. Sylvan Hills, 52.57; 3. Vilonia, 52.93; 4. Jacksonville, 54.5; 5. Little Rock Christian, 1:02.47

800 RELAY 1. Vilonia, 1:47.88; 2. Little Rock Parkview, 1:49.81; 3. Jacksonville, 1:53.80; 4. Sylvan Hills, 1:56.75; 5. Maumelle, 1:58.52.

1,600 RELAY 1. Vilonia, 4:12.60; 2. Maumelle, 4:16.53; 3. Little Rock Christian, 4:29.67; 4. Little Rock Parkview, 4:38.17; 5. Sylvan Hills, 4:43.0

3,200 RELAY 1. Vilonia; 10:57.70; 2. Little Rock Christian, 11:25.60; 3. Little Rock Parkview, 13:06.67; 4. Jacksonville, 14:50.63.

BOYS

TEAM SCORES 1. Vilonia, 257.5; 2. Beebe, 148.5; 3. Little Rock Parkview, 120.5; 4. Sylvan Hills, 68.5; 5. Little Rock Christian, 37; 6. Maumelle, 26; 7. Jacksonville, 22.

POLE VAULT 1. Jeremy Racca, Beebe, 14-8; 2. Lance McNew, Vilonia, 14-8; 3. Elias Miller, Sylvan Hills, 11-11; 4. Bradyn Goodin, Beebe, 11-5; 5. Ty McCormick, Beebe, 11-5.

DISCUS 1. Dalton Ellis, Vilonia, 140-5; 2. Trenton Collins, Beebe, 132-7; 3. Bo Steward, Vilonia, 129-4; 4. Erik Young, Maumelle, 114-5; 5. Charlie Thomas, Vilonia, 114-2.

SHOT PUT 1. Dalton Ellis, Vilonia, 46-5; 2. Trenton Collins, Beebe, 43-1; 3. Bo Steward, Vilonia, 41-2.75; 4. Patrick Alcindor, Sylvan Hills, 39-10.2; 5. Gabe Schichtl, Vilonia, 39-10.

LONG JUMP 1. Ayden Graham, Vilonia, 21-3.5; 2. Braydon Sanders, Beebe, 20-8.5; 3. Cade Smithhart, Vilonia, 20-8; 4. Clayton Wilbon, Little Rock Parkview, 20-5.5; 5. Kentrell Thompson, Jacksonville, 20-4.

TRIPLE JUMP 1. Maverick Walker, Beebe, 43-8.75; 2. Clayton Wilbon, Little Rock Parkview, 43-2.25; 3. Ayden Graham, Vilonia, 41-4; 4. Cade Smithhart, Vilonis, 40-9.25; 5. Colton Christian, Vilonia, 40-8.5.

HIGH JUMP 1. Clayton Wilbon, Little Rock Parkview, 6-4; 2. Cade Smithhart, Vilonia, 6-2; 3. Lincoln Harrison, Vilonia, 5-8; 4. Caleb Overstreet, Beebe, 5-8; 5. Kristian Johnson, Little Rock Parkview, 5-8.

110 HURDLES 1. Matthew Benzing, Vilonia, 15.8; 2. Landon Jackson, Vilonia, 16.38; 3. Will Alexander, Vilonia, 17.65; 4. Tyler Rose, Little Rock Parkview, 17.9; 5. Corey Brown, Sylvan Hills, 17.86.

300 HURDLES 1. Landon Jackson, Vilonia, 42.18; 2. Jeremy Racca, Beebe, 43.44; 3. Mark Kamanga, Little Rock Parkview, 43.78; 4. Tyler Rose, Little Rock Parkview, 43.94; 5. Corey Brown, Sylvan Hills, 45.25.

100 1. Josiah Rainey, Sylvan Hills, 11.02; 2. Heath Niece, Vilonia, 11.17; 3. Kaleb O'Neil, Beebe, 11.21; 4. James Hunter, Little Rock Parkview, 11.28; 5. Jake Field, Little Rock Christian, 11.31.

200 1. Josiah Rainey, Sylvan Hills, 22.40; 2. Kaleb O'Neil, Beebe, 22.66; 3. Jermaine Penny, Little Rock Parkview, 22.74; 4. James Hunter, Little Rock Parkview, 23.04; 5. Heath Niece, Vilonia, 22.26.

400 1. Jake Field, Little Rock Christian, 49.69; 2. James Hunter, Little Rock Parkview, 49.98; 3. Braydon Sanders, Beebe, 50.40; 4. Jones White, Vilonia, 50.56; 5. Maverick Walker, Beebe, 52.17.

800 1. Caleb Hogue, Vilonia, 1:56.04; 2. Jah Whyte, Maumelle, 2:02.76; 3. Garrett Avery, Little Rock Parkview, 2:03.41; 4. Jonah Bell, Vilonia, 2:04.68; 5. Hunter Jones, Vilonia, 2:07.29.

1,600 1. Cole Finley, Vilonia, 4:25.70; 2. Jah Whyte, Maumelle, 4:27.28; 3. Owen Sanders, Little Rock Christian, 4:39.46; 4. Cannon Chapman, Beebe, 4:41.11; 5. Logan Kelley, Vilonia, 4:41.79.

3,200 1. Cole Finley, Vilonia, 10:16.43; 2. Cannon Chapman, Beebe, 10:23.40; 3. Garrett Avery, Little Rock Parkview, 10:24.22; 4. Owen Sanders, Little Rock Christian, 10:27.51; 5. Logan Kelley, Vilonia, 10:34.73.

400 RELAY 1. Vilonia, 43.71; 2. Sylvan Hills, 44.99; 3. Jacksonville, 45.41; 4. Beebe, 46.57 (NOTE Little Rock Christian and Little Rock Parkview were disqualified)

800 RELAY 1. Little Rock Parkview, 1:29.78; 2. Vilonia, 1:30.90; 3. Beebe, 1:30.92; 4. Sylvan Hills, 1:33.43; 5. Jacksonville, 1:34.53.

1,600 RELAY 1. Vilonia, 3:25.61; 2. Beebe, 3:36.65; 3. Little Rock Christian, 3:42.01; 4. Little Rock Parkview, 3:42.60; 5. Sylvan Hills, 3:47.87.

3,200 RELAY 1. Vilonia, 8:13.60; 2. 9:07.17; 3. Little Rock Parkview, 9:15.31; 4. Sylvan Hills, 9:24.98; 5. Little Rock Christian, 9:28.72.

5A-EAST CONFERENCE MEET

At Marion High School

GIRLS

TEAM SCORES 1. Valley View, 185; 2. Nettleton, 153; 3. West Memphis, 100; 4. Searcy, 68; 5. Marion, 65; 6. Greene County Tech, 58; 7. Paragould, 39; 8. Batesville, 22.

POLE VAULT 1. Mary Emma Whitmire, Valley View, 9-0; 2. Katelyn Dixon, Greene County Tech, 8-6; 3. Jozee Hunt, Searcy, 8-0; 4. Jillian Conrad, Searcy, 7-6; 4. Emma Timmons, Valley View, 7-6.

DISCUS 1. Donna Douglas, Nettleton, 132-1; 2. Cassie Davis, West Memphis, 94-0; 3. Maciah Ruffin, West Memphis, 84-4.5; 4. Maddie Puckett, Greene County Tech, 83.9.5; 5. Tikeria Miller, West Memphis, 81-11.5.

SHOT PUT 1. Donna Douglas, Nettleton, 42-7.5; 2. Annika Wilbanks, Valley View, 34-9.5; 3. Tikeria Miller, West Memphis, 34-9; 4. McKenzie Williams, Nettleton, 32-5; 5. Anna Winkfield, Valley View, 31-6.

LONG JUMP 1. McKenzie Hill, Nettleton, 15-8.75; 2. Anna Winkfield, Valley View, 15-5.75; 3. Ella Gay, Greene County Tech, 15-4; 4. Adrianna Dent, Nettleton, 15-3; 5. Ayla Bigham, Valley View, 15-0.5.

TRIPLE JUMP 1. Cassie Davis, West Memphis, 35-9; 2. Lalia Taylor, West Memphis, 34-4; 3. Maleah Long, Nettleton, 34-2.25; 4. Anna Winkfield, Valley View, 34-2; 5. Christina Caradine, Nettleton, 33-7.

HIGH JUMP 1. Semaj Williams, Nettleton, 5-3; 2. Anna Winkfield, Valley View, 5-2; 3. Bonnie Fagan, Valley View, 5-0; 4. Kierra Neal, Marion, 4-10.25; 5. London Bean, Valley View, 4-10.

100 HURDLES 1. Tramiral Jackson, West Memphis, 15.25; 2. Brianna Huff, Valley View, 17.62; 3. Adrianna Dent, Nettleton, 18.20; 4. Hayden McCord, Greene County Tech, 19.02; 5. Andrea Santiago, Searcy, 19.03.

300 HURDLES 1. Tramiral Jackson, West Memphis, 46.84; 2. Brianna Huff, Valley View, 49.13; 3. Ella Gay, Greene County Tech, 49.20; 4. Adrianna Dent, Nettleton, 53.60; 5. Aniyajah Lurry, Paragould, 56.59.

100 1. Tamarah Hogan, Searcy, 12.27; 2. Makila Hill, Nettleton, 12.35; 3. Kinlee Ring, Greene County Tech, 12.67; 4. Maleah Long, Nettleton, 12.72; 5. Anna Winkfield, Valley View, 13.18.

200 1. Tamarah Hogan, Searcy, 25.32; 2. Makila Hill, Nettleton, 26.17; 3. Kiara O'Neal, Nettleton, 26.78; 4. Aya Johnson, Marion, 26.89; 5. Tramiral Jackson, West Memphis, 27.07.

400 1. Joslynn Mitchell, Marion, 1:00.46; 2. Kendal Minton, Valley View, 1:03.16; 3. Zahara Green, West Memphis, 1:03.45; 4. Morgan Pounds, Marion, 1:03.46; 5. Makila Hill, Nettleton, 1:04.54.

800 1. Emma Jarrett, Valley View, 2:26.17; 2. Starlyn Edwards, Paragould, 2:28.53; 3. Morgan Pounds, Marion, 2:38.78; 4. Mia Howe, Greene County Tech, 2:40.54; 5. Reese Goodwin, Marion, 2:42.35.

1,600 1. Starlyn Edwards, Paragould, 5:45.35; 2. Avery Agee, Valley View, 5:54.47; 3. Kendal Minton, Valley View, 5:57.76; 4. Ava Sciba, Searcy, 5:59.53; 5. Callie Byington, Valley View, 6:07.30.

3,200 1. Starlyn Edwards, Paragould, 13:09.18; 2. Avery Agee, Valley View, 13:11.96; 3. Morgan Rothwell, Valley View, 13:35.71; 4. Callie Byington, Valley View, 13:46.33; 5. Lauren Box, Valley View, 14:16.37.

400 RELAY 1. Nettleton, 50.91; 2. Valley View, 52.31; 3. Searcy, 52.84; 4. West Memphis, 54.41; 5. Batesville, 55.09.

800 RELAY 1. Nettleton, 1:46.92; 2. West Memphis, 1:50.82; 3. Valley View, 1:53.14; 4. Batesville, 1:54.98; 5. Marion, 1:57.11.

1,600 RELAY 1. West Memphis, 4:17.04; 2. Searcy, 4:20.34; 3. Valley View, 4:21.07; 4. Greene County Tech, 4:22.05; 5. Marion, 4:46.48.

3,200 RELAY 1. Valley View, 10:58.46; 2. Marion, 11:14.93; 3. Greene County Tech, 11:18.58; 4. Searcy, 11:21.36; 5. Batesville, 11:52.05.

BOYS

TEAM SCORES 1. Nettleton, 155; 2. West Memphis, 147; 3. Valley View, 138; 4. Marion, 105; 5. Searcy, 61; 6. Batesville, 58; 7. Greene County Tech, 31; 8. Paragould, 4.

POLE VAULT 1. Gavin Cargill, Batesville, 12-0; 2. Grant McDonald, Batesville, 11-6; 3. Lance Cooper, Valley View, 11-0; 4. Jackson Kidd, Greene County Tech, 10-6; 5. Luke Benesch, Marion, 10-0.

DISCUS 1. Grant Gay, Greene County Tech, 143-11; 2. Cal Richardson, Valley View, 131-11; 3. Adairion Blackburn, Nettleton, 124-1; 4. Marquaze Parker, West Memphis, 120-8; 5. Nate Kincannon, Valley View, 111-3.

SHOT PUT 1. Christian Clark, Searcy, 44-10; 2. Cal Richardson, Valley View, 43-8.5; 3. Elijah Doss, Marion, 42-9; 4. Jacoby Gatewood, West Memphis, 42-0; 5. Jeremiah Nichols, Marion, 41-8.5.

LONG JUMP 1. Jeremiah McGruder, West Memphis; 20-11; 2. Terry Hodges, Nettleton, 20-8; 3. T.J. Starks, Valley View, 19-8.25; 4. Camarion Davis, Nettleton, 19-4.5; 5. Arviance Le'Flore, Marion, 19-4.

TRIPLE JUMP 1. Amarion Pulliam, West Memphis, 43-10; 2. T.J. Starks, Valley View, 43-7; 3. Arviance Le'Flore, Marion, 43-5; 4. Tyquarious Ivy, West Memphis, 43-3; 5. Antwan Dawson, West Memphis, 42-1.

HIGH JUMP 1. Jay Mormon, Valley View, 6-4.5; 2. Quenton Fowler, West Memphis, 6-4.25; 3. Camarion Davis, Nettleton, 6-4; 4. Mitrell Lewis, Marion, 6-0; 5. Jamie Morris, Nettleton, 5-10.25.

110 HURDLES 1. K.J. Word, Nettleton, 15.87; 2. Jamie Morris, Nettleton, 16.13; 3. Jermiah Strickland, Batesville, 16.36; 4. Jayden Cullins, Nettleton, 16.49; 5. Delawrence Davis, Marion, 18.59.

300 HURDLES 1. K.J. Word, Nettleton, 41.69; 2. Michael Supratman, Searcy, 42.87; 3. Octavian Pryor, West Memphis, 44.11; 4. Jay Mormon, Valley View, 44.68; 5. Dominic Neal, Batesville, 45.73.

100 1. Terry Hodges, Nettleton, 10.91; 2. Kylan Shelton, Nettleton, 11.03; 3. Camarion Davis, Nettleton, 11.29; 4. Derrick Island, Nettleton, 11.31; 5. Amarion Pulliam, West Memphis, 11.35.

200 1. Kylan Shelton, Nettleton, 22.14; 2. Terry Hodges, Nettleton, 22.57; 3. Camarion Davis, Nettleton, 22.92; 4. Cameron Phillips, Nettleton, 22.95; 5. Arviance Le'Flore, Marion, 22.96.

400 1. Wade Moore, Searcy, 50.67; 2. Arviance Le'Flore, Marion, 51.93; 3. Alex Williams, West Memphis, 52.12; 4. Jameon Williams, Marion, 52.62; 5. Chris Hardin, Marion, 52.96.

800 1. Julian Carter II, Marion, 1:55.20; 2. Alex Williams, West Memphis, 2:07.51; 3. Earl Hurd, West Memphis, 2:07.67; 4. Reece Smith, Valley View, 2:10.73; 5. Nick Sherwood, Searcy, 2:14.17.

1,600 1. Reece Smith, Valley View, 4:47.59; 2. Bennett Zipfel, Valley View, 4:48.87; 3. Omarion Shaw, West Memphis, 4:52.77; 4. Nick Sherwood, Searcy, 4:53.37; 5. Parker Byron, Valley View, 4:54.28.

3,200 1. Bennett Zipfel, Valley View, 10:50.53; 2. Reece Smith, Valley View, 10:51.68; 3. Kevin Horns, West Memphis, 11:01.21; 4. Omarion Shaw, West Memphis, 11:02.02; 5. Parker Byron, Valley View, 11:05.89.

400 RELAY 1. West Memphis, 43.57; 2. Nettleton, 44.31; 3. Valley View, 45.37; 4. Batesville, 45.53; 5. Greene County Tech, 46.42.

800 RELAY 1. Nettleton, 1:30.22; 2. Valley View, 1:32.91; 3. West Memphis, 1:33.32; 4. Marion, 1:36.77; 5. Greene County Tech, 1:37.28.

1,600 RELAY 1. Marion, 3:27.98; 2. West Memphis, 3:35.61; 3. Valley View, 3:37.96; 4. Searcy, 3:38.62; 5. Batesville, 3:40.57.

3,200 RELAY 1. West Memphis, 8:55.29; 2. Marion, 9:04.21; 3. Searcy, 9:05.69; 4. Greene County Tech, 9:12.72; 5. Batesville, 9:21.36

6A-CENTRAL CONFERENCE MEET

At Bryant High School

GIRLS

TEAM SCORES 1. Cabot, 183; 2. Bryant, 158; 3. Conway, 126; 4. Jonesboro, 78; 5. Little Rock Central, 72.5; 6. Mount St. Mary, 35.5; 7. North Little Rock, 31; 8. Little Rock Southwest, 12.

POLE VAULT 1. Victoria Chapman, Cabot, 9-6; 2. Cecilia McCarthy-Galvan, Conway, 8-6; 3. Jessica Rolen, Bryant, 8-6; 4. Isabella Baker, Mount St. Mary, 8-6; 5. Ariadna Flores Isturiz, Bryant, 8-0.

DISCUS 1. Kylee Branch, Bryant, 119-1; 2. Laylah Reese, Cabot, 110-8; 3. Allison Ruettiger, Cabot, 107-3; 4. Benae Chandler, Conway, 100-1; 5. Moname Matute, Mount St. Mary, 98-2.

SHOT PUT 1. Brenlee Leonard, Cabot, 37-7; 2. Emma Scales, Cabot, 34-7; 3. Kylee Branch, Bryant, 33-6; 4. Laylah Reese, Cabot, 33-0; 5. Jennifer Greer, Jonesboro, 32-6.

LONG JUMP 1. Kirstic Rowland, Conway, 17-9.5; 2. Samantha Taylor, Cabot, 17-9; 3. Kenzie Pruett, Cabot, 17-2.25; 4. Jimaria Jackson, Jonesboro, 16-1; 5. RaNayla Moten, Conway, 16-4.

TRIPLE JUMP 1. Kenzie Pruett, Cabot, 35-11.25; 2. Kirstic Rowland, Conway, 35-4.75; 3. Mia Jordan, Bryant, 35-3.50; 4. Lauren Lain, Bryant, 34-11; 5. Kalaiya Dixon, Jonesboro, 34-9.75.

HIGH JUMP 1. Kalaiya Dixon, Jonesboro, 5-3; 2. D'Ariah Harris, Little Rock Southwest, 5-2; 3. Lilly James, Bryant, 5-1; 4. Brylee Braford, Bryant, 4-10; 5. Lasheena Gooseberry, North Little Rock, 4-10.

100 HURDLES 1. Laylah Reese, Cabot, 14.92; 2. Kenzie Pruett, Cabot, 15.24; 3. Zoey Messick, Little Rock Central, 15.82; 4. Kalaiya Dixon, Jonesboro, 15.94; 5. Dakota McNab, Bryant, 16.38.

300 HURDLES 1. Zoey Messick, Little Rock Central, 46.20; 2. Laylah Reese, Cabot, 47.30; 3. RaNayla Moten, Conway, 47.64; 4. Kalayia Dixon, Jonesboro, 48.96; 5. D'Ariah Harris, Little Rock Southwest, 48.99.

100 Raghan Allen, Conway, 12.07; 2. Tierra Williams, Little Rock Central, 12.5; 3. Zoe Wilson, Bryant, 12.66; 4. Samantha Taylor, Cabot, 12.72; 5. Kendra Tyus, Conway, 12.80.

200 1. Raghan Allen, Conway, 25.10; 2. RaNayla Moten, Conway, 25.37; 3. Jocelyn Tate, North Little Rock, 25.79; 4. Zoe Wilson, Bryant, 25.98; 5. Tierra Williams, Little Rock Central, 26.22.

400 1. Tierra Williams, Little Rock Central, 59.36; 2. Zoe Wilson, Bryant, 59.69; 3. Kenzie Pruett, Cabot, 59.96; 4. Carmen Payne, Jonesboro, 1:02.20; 5. Sydni Saine, Little Rock Central, 1:02.35.

800 1. Savannah Byrd, Jonesboro, 2:27.19; 2. Eliza Parker, Bryant, 2:29.33; 3. Katy Inderrieden, Cabot, 2:29.75; 4. Taegan Herrien, Bryant, 2:31.05; 5. Haven Hoppis, Conway, 2:32.05.

1,600 1. Virginia Milwee, Mount St. Mary, 5:25.49; 2. Aidan Fisher, Bryant, 5:31.13; 3. Cady Masters, Cabot, 5:32.32; 4. Savannah Byrd, Jonesboro, 5:40.46; 5. Ella Williams, North Little Rock, 5:43.49.

3,200 1. Cady Master, Cabot, 12:15.47; 2. Aidan Fisher, Bryant, 12:24.27; 3. Lilli King, Conway, 12:30.10; 4. Makenzie Wood, Cabot, 12:30.67; 5. Meg Swindle, Conway, 12:47.97.

400 RELAY 1. Conway, 48.58; 2. North Little Rock, 50.41; 3. Cabot, 50.53; 4. Little Rock Central, 51.35; 5. Jonesboro, 51.61.

800 RELAY 1. Little Rock Central, 1:44.40; 2. Conway, 1:45.52; 3. Jonesboro, 1:47.21; 4. Bryant, 1:47.63; 5. Mount St. Mary, 1:49.03.

1,600 RELAY 1. Bryant, 4:12.16; 2. Cabot, 4:14.09; 3. Conway, 4:14.49; 4. Jonesboro, 4:22.97; 5. North Little Rock, 4:29.98.

3,200 RELAY 1. Cabot, 10:05.44; 2. Bryant, 10:09.27; 3. Conway, 10:31.58; 4. Mount St. Mary, 10:47.48; 5. Jonesboro, 12:07.14.

BOYS

TEAM SCORES 1. Bryant, 218.5; 2. Cabot, 137; 3. Jonesboro, 120.5; 4. Conway, 84; 5. Little Rock Catholic, 65; 6. North Little Rock, 52; 7. Little Rock Central, 14; 8. Little Rock Southwest, 9.

POLE VAULT 1. Quinn Hawkins, Cabot, 14-2; 2. Gavin McDowell, Jonesboro, 13-1; 3. Jacob Beal, Conway, 12-6; 4. Jacob Jones, Bryant, 12-0; 5. Murray Cooper, Jonesboro, 12-0.

DISCUS 1. Devyn Steingisser, Bryant, 160-5; 2. Trevon Jones, Jonesboro, 142-8; 3. Bo Rogers, Cabot, 141-5; 4. Matt Cooper, Jonesboro, 140-11; 5. Austin Robertson, Cabot, 122-0.

SHOT PUT 1. Chris Leaks, Cabot, 52-2; 2. Devyn Steingisser, Bryant, 49-8; 3. Matt Cooper, Jonesboro, 49-2; 4. Hayes Cox, Cabot, 46-8; 5. Bo Rogers, Cabot, 46-1.

LONG JUMP 1. Thomas Duch, Little Rock Catholic, 22-5.5; 2. Tristen Knox, Bryant, 22-1.75; 3. Demetrius Moore, Jonesboro, 21-11.75; 4. Matthew Ferguson, Bryant, 21-8; 5. Teshun Clark, Jonesboro, 21-4.75.

TRIPLE JUMP 1. Michael Krause, Little Rock Catholic, 43-10; 2. Marcus Evans, Jonesboro, 43-7.25; 3. Daniel Anderson, Bryant, 42-7; 4. Jontavious James, North Little Rock, 42-6.25; 5. Gavin Momon, Bryant, 42-3.5.

HIGH JUMP 1. Jayden Welch, Bryant, 6-2; 2. Thomas Duch, Little Rock Catholic, 6-2; 3. Nasir Vinson, Bryant, 6-2; 4. Landon Gaston, Bryant, 6-2; 5. Tony Jackson, Little Rock Southwest, 6-2.

110 HURDLES 1. Alex Elliot, Jonesboro, 15.49; 2. Mason Delamater, Cabot, 15.57; 3. Joshua Luster, Bryant, 15.61; 4. Matthew Nelson, Bryant, 16.19; 5. John Williams, Cabot, 16.21.

300 HURDLES 1. Micheal Griffin, Cabot, 41.14; 2. Joshua Luster, Bryant, 41.73; 3. Jontavious James, North Little Rock, 41.90; 4. Wade Simpson, Conway, 42.33; 5. Mason Delamater, Cabot, 42.76.

100 1. Demetrius Moore, Jonesboro; 10.94; 2. Terrell Sanders, 10.94; 3. Trez Hammond, Conway, 11.01; 4. Keenan Latin, Bryant, 11.23; 5. Crissten O'Neal, Conway, 11.25.

200 1. Trez Hammond, Conway, 22.46; 2. Demetrius Moore, Jonesboro, 22.50; 3. Terrell Sanders, North Little Rock, 22.55; 4. Collin Goodman, Conway, 22.76; 5. Dylan Witcher, Bryant, 23.08.

400 1. John Uekman, Little Rock Catholic, 50.51; 2. Dylan Witcher, Bryant, 51.34; 3. Tristen Knox, Bryant, 52.40; 4. Keigon Garrison, Bryant; 52.97; 5. Mick Kline, Little Rock Catholic, 53.30.

800 1. Brandon Waller, Cabot, 1:58.19; 2. Dean Leonard, Conway, 2:00.37; 3. Sam Herring, Bryant, 2:00.43; 4. M.J. Ferguson, Bryant, 2:00.82; 5. Ian Cunningham, Bryant, 2:01.10.

1,600 1. Brandon Avila, Bryant, 4:28.49; 2. Brandon Waller, Cabot, 4:33.26; 3. Brady Bingaman, Bryant, 4:39.95; 4. Angel Vargas, Bryant, 4:40.19; 5. Brooks Johnson, Cabot, 4:44.37.

3,200 1. Brandon Avila, Bryant, 9:36.33; 2. Elias Found, Little Rock Catholic, 9:36.42. 3. Asher Found, Little Rock Catholic, 10:00.92; 4. Angel Vargas, Bryant, 10:04.54; 5. Hez Morris, Cabot, 10:11.36.

400 RELAY 1. Conway, 43.03; 2. Bryant, 43.37; 3. North Little Rock, 43.72; 4. Cabot, 43.81; 5. Jonesboro, 44.09.

800 RELAY 1. North Little Rock, 1:30.23; 2. Conway, 1:30.41; 3. Cabot, 1:32.01; 4. Bryant, 1:33.02; 5. Jonesboro, 1:34.04.

1,600 RELAY 1. Cabot, 3:35.42; 2. Bryant, 3:37.64; 3. Jonesboro, 3:43.52; 4. Conway, 3:48.45; 5. Little Rock Southwest, 3:50.37.

3,200 RELAY 1. Cabot, 8:33.81; 2. Jonesboro, 8:37.37; 3. Bryant, 8:42.55; 4. Conway, 8:51.00; 5. Little Rock Catholic, 9:12.23.

Print Headline: Track results

