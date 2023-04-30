The world in brief: Tunisia recovers 210 bodies of migrants

Tunisia recovers 210 bodies of migrants

TUNIS, Tunisia -- Tunisia's coast guard says it has recovered about 210 bodies of migrants under two weeks that have washed up on the North African country's central coastline amid an ongoing increase in migration.

Preliminary examinations of the bodies indicated that the migrants were from sub-Saharan Africa, according to the National Guard's Houssemeddine Jebabli.

Of the 210 dead migrants found over 10 days starting on April 18, about 70 of those were recovered from the beaches of eastern Sfax, the neighboring Kerkennah islands and Mahdia, prosecutor Faouzi Masmoud announced Friday.

These three areas are starting points for most attempts to migrate to the Italian coast, including onward to the remote island of Lampedusa, he added.

The increasing number of dead migrants has overwhelmed the Habib Bourguiba hospital morgue in Sfax, the capacity of which is 30 to 40 bodies.

To ease the pressure on hospitals, local authorities are working to speed up the burial of the victims after carrying out DNA tests and possible identification by relatives, Masmoudi said.

Bolton calls for deeper U.S.-Taiwan ties

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- A former U.S. national security adviser called for deeper interaction between his country and Taiwan during a visit Saturday to the self-ruled island, which has seen increasing military threats from China.

John Bolton said at a pro-Taiwan independence event in Taipei national security teams from both sides must develop contingency plans on how to respond to actions Beijing might take, warning it would be too late once an attack occurs.

"And we have to tell China and Russia what the consequences are if they take actions against Taiwan. Not just in the immediate response, but over the longer term, to basically excommunicate China from the international economic system if it did take military actions against Taiwan or attempt to throw a blockade around it," Bolton said.

Taiwan has never been part of the People's Republic of China, but Beijing says it must unite with the mainland, by force if necessary.

U.S. law requires Washington to treat all threats to the island as matters of "grave concern," though it remains ambiguous over whether American forces would be dispatched to help defend the island.

Bolton said the backlog of U.S. military sales to Taiwan is estimated to be $19 billion and it needs to be resolved.

"Part of that is a U.S. problem. Our defense industrial base is not as strong as it used to be," he said.

Bolton is scheduled Monday to join a banquet organized by a pro-independence organization headquartered in Washington, D.C.

Israel suspected in airstrikes on Syria

BEIRUT -- Suspected Israeli airstrikes targeted the Syrian province of Homs early Saturday, state media reported.

Syria's state news agency, SANA, citing military officials, said that three civilians were wounded in the strike and that a civilian fuel station caught fire and a number of fuel tankers and trucks were burned.

It reported that Syrian air defenses responded to Israeli missiles in the sky over Homs and shot down some of them.

The pro-government Sham FM radio said fires broke out south of the city of Homs as a result of the strikes and "successive explosions sounded from the area.

The Britain-based opposition war monitor Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Israeli missiles had destroyed an ammunition depot belonging to the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah at a military airport in the countryside of Homs.

There was no immediate statement from Israeli authorities on the strikes.

Turkey picks pilot to be 1st astronaut

ISTANBUL -- Turkey's first astronaut will travel to the International Space Station by the end of the year, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Saturday after an illness forced him to cancel several days of appearances.

Air force pilot Alper Gezeravci, 43, was selected to be the first Turkish citizen in space. His backup is Tuva Cihangir Atasever, 30, an aviation systems engineer at Turkish defense contractor Roketsan.

Erdogan made the announcement at the Teknofest aviation and space fair in Istanbul. He appeared alongside Azerbaijan's president, Ilham Aliyev, and Libya's interim prime minister, Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh.

"Our friend, who will go on Turkey's first manned space mission, will stay on the International Space Station for 14 days," Erdogan said. "Our astronaut will perform 13 different experiments prepared by our country's esteemed universities and research institutions during this mission."

Erdogan described Gezeravci as a "heroic Turkish pilot who has achieved significant success in our Air Force Command."

The Turkish Space Agency website describes Gezeravci as a 21-year air force veteran and F-16 pilot who attended the U.S. Air Force Institute of Technology.

Wearing a red flight jacket, Erdogan made his first public appearance since falling ill Tuesday during a TV interview.



