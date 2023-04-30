Van Buren resident running to Special Olympics World Games in Germany





VAN BUREN -- Resident Amy Price, a three-time Special Olympian in the USA Games, is training hard this spring as one of two Arkansans chosen to compete in the Special Olympics World Games this June.

The Special Olympics website says this year's games will be held in Berlin, where 7,000 Special Olympics athletes and partners from about 170 countries will compete in 24 sports. The World Games started in 1968 and has been hosted in countries including Austria, South Korea, Greece, Japan and China.

Price will compete in the 1,500-meter and 3,000-meter runs as well as the 4x100-meter relay. She said she started doing Special Olympics when she was in school with her sister, Stephanie, but didn't start competing until she worked at Abilities Unlimited.

"The first one I did was in Princeton, N.J., and it was for aquatics. And then the second one I did was in Seattle, Wash., and the third one I did was in Orlando, Fla.," Price said, referring to the U.S. Special Olympics. "I did track on the other two. For Washington, I did the 200-meter dash and the 400-meter dash, and then on the Orlando one I did the 800-meter dash, the 400-meter dash and the 4x400-meter relay."

Abilities Unlimited is a nonprofit organization in Fort Smith and Van Buren serving individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, providing services that cultivate long-term individual growth.

Price has been training with Abilities Unlimited waiver director Monica McKinney and other coaches several times a day to train for the global stage.

"I do running on the track we have at work, and then I do the track at the high school, and I'm working on my strength training because I've been power lifting. And then I stretch, I drink lots of water and I try to make sure I'm eating right," Price said.

"We have had some of our other athletes here kind of practicing the relay, the baton switching and everything else to try to help her get comfortable with that," McKinney said. "And she does a lot of work on her own. On the weekends she'll go and run at the house, or she goes to the gym a couple days a week and swims, so she does some cross training so she's not just working on running."

McKinney said she's absolutely thrilled for Price and she's worked really hard.

"She's got her eyes set on the prize and she wants to make sure that she's doing the best that she can do and be the best athlete she can be," she said.

"I"m going to be nervous, but I know that all the work I put in is going to be worth it once I get out there and get my bling," said Price, who will be traveling outside the United States for the first time. "I'm just going to go out there and do my training and do my best and get out there and show them what a little Arkansas girl can do."

Amy Price (center) of Van Buren runs laps around a track with her sister Stephanie on April 19 at Abilities Unlimited in Van Buren. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (File Photo/River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



Amy Price (from right) of Van Buren visits with her sister Stephanie and friend Ann Rose on April 19 after the group ran laps at Abilities Unlimited in Van Buren. Price, a three-time Special Olympian in the USA Games, was one of two Arkansans chosen to compete in this Junes Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (File Photo/River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)





