Wheeler gets back on track, keeps Phillies rolling

HOUSTON -- Zack Wheeler threw six shutout innings, Kody Clemens hit a two-run home run and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Houston Astros 6-1 on Saturday for their fourth consecutive win.

Wheeler (3-1) allowed 3 hits, struck out 7 and walked 1 in his third consecutive win. The right-hander was charged with seven runs in 11 innings over his previous two starts.

Nick Castellanos also connected for Philadelphia, and J.T. Realmuto had a sacrifice fly. Jake Cave had three hits, including an RBI single in the eighth.

Castellanos' solo drive in the fourth went off the train tracks in left field.

Clemens greeted Phil Maton with his second home run in the sixth, a shot to right that drove in Realmuto. Clemens, the son of former Astros pitcher Roger Clemens, graduated from Memorial High School in Houston and played college ball at the University of Texas.

Jeremy Pena homered for the Astros in the eighth. He also went deep on Friday.

Houston slugger Yordan Alvarez had two hits in his return to the lineup after missing the last four games with neck stiffness.

BREWERS 7, ANGELS 5 Corbin Burnes (3-1) pitched six sparkling innings, and Milwaukee earned its third consecutive win.

REDS 3, ATHLETICS 2 Jeurys Familia gave up a one-run lead in the ninth, Cincinnati's Jake Fraley hit a broken-bat double and Oakland set a major-league record of 28 games to begin a season without a win by the starting pitcher.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

DIAMONDBACKS 11, ROCKIES 4 Geraldo Perdomo homered among his three hits and drove in four runs, Christian Walker also homered among his three hits and Arizona sent Colorado to a seventh consecutive home loss.

DODGERS 1, CARDINALS 0 Clayton Kershaw continued his dominant start to the season with seven sharp innings, and Los Angeles beat St. Louis.

MARLINS 7, CUBS 6 Jesus Sanchez hit a two-run double in the Marlins' five-run first inning, and the team held on for a win over Chicago.

PADRES 16, GIANTS 11 Manny Machado put San Diego ahead in the seventh inning with his second home run of the night, and the Padres outslugged San Francisco in Major League Baseball's first game in Mexico City.

PIRATES 6-16, NATIONALS 3-1 Drew Maggi got his first two major league hits, three days after making his big league debut with Pittsburgh following 13 years in the minor leagues, and the Pirates routed Washington to complete a day-night doubleheader sweep. The 34-year-old lined a 2-2 splitter from Hobie Harris into center field for an RBI single as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning, boosting the Pirates' lead to 13-0 in the second game. Maggi stayed in the game at third base and added a ninth-inning double off Lane Thomas, an outfielder who pitched the ninth.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BLUE JAYS 1, MARINERS 0 (10) Daulton Varsho singled with the bases loaded in the 10th and Toronto beat Seattle for its sixth consecutive victory after Mariners pitcher Easton McGee took a no-hitter into the seventh inning of his first major league start. McGee was called up from Class AAA Tacoma on Saturday.

RANGERS 2, YANKEES 0 Nathan Eovaldi pitched a three-hitter for his first big league nine-inning shutout, and Texas beat the listless Yankees for New York's fifth loss in seven games.

RAYS 12, WHITE SOX 3 Wander Franco hit a leadoff home run in the seventh for Tampa Bay's first hit off Lance Lynn, sparking a 10-run inning for the Rays in a win over Chicago.

RED SOX 8, GUARDIANS 7 (10) Alex Verdugo drove in the winning run to cap a two-run 10th inning for Boston, which rallied for a win over Cleveland despite blowing the lead an inning earlier. Rafael Devers had a long first-inning, three-run home run.

ROYALS 3, TWINS 2 Jhoan Duran's wild pitch allowed Edward Olivares to score the tiebreaking run in the ninth inning, and Kansas City ended a nine-game losing streak at Target Field.

TIGERS 7-4, ORIOLES 4-6 Grayson Rodriguez (1-0) pitched five shutout innings with nine strikeouts for his first major league win, and Baltimore beat Detroit to split a doubleheader. Ryan McKenna homered and drove in three runs for the Orioles, who have won 10 of their last 12 games. Matt Vierling had three hits and four RBI as the Tigers won the opener. Baltimore took control of the nightcap by scoring four second-inning runs off Matthew Boyd (1-2) on five singles and a wild pitch





