Women charged with prostitution

VAN BUREN — The Crawford County sheriff ’s office arrested three women in connection with prostitution at three massage parlors in the county.

Deputies searched L&L Asian Massage and JM Reflexology in Van Buren and JM Foot Spa in Alma on Thursday afternoon.

Lulu Pan, 41; Lihua Yu, 43; and Meifang Hong, 59, face charges of criminal use of property or money laundering, criminal proceeds and prostitution. All are misdemeanor charges.

Sheriff Daniel Perry said the investigation started about three months ago.

“We had some complaints from just people in the community about it, and that caused us to open up an investigation. At that point we basically conducted some undercover operations,” Perry said.

On its Facebook page, the sheriff’s office thanked other agencies for assisting in the operation and noted that the investigation is ongoing.