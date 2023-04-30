Zoning adjustments focus of Fayetteville Planning Commission retreat

FAYETTEVILLE -- Consolidating and clarifying zoning districts, reducing unintended consequences of development code, ushering growth in appropriate parts of the city and dealing with short-term rentals were among topics discussed at a Planning Commission retreat Saturday.

The retreat took place from 9:30 a.m. to about 2:45 p.m. at the Fayetteville Public Library. Three of nine commissioners -- Mary Madden, Jimm Garlock and Brad Payne -- stayed for the entire retreat. Sarah Sparkman left after about two hours. Mary McGetrick left after about three and a half hours. Andrew Brink, Fred Gulley, Joseph Holcomb and Porter Winston did not attend.

Those who attended talked extensively about potentially making adjustments to the city's 31 zoning districts. Some are hardly used at all. For instance, only three lots totaling 24.5 acres at the bottom of Kessler Mountain are zoned as residential single-family up to 5 units an acre, said Sherry Smith, long-range and preservation planner with the city.

Some of the districts could be consolidated into one, Garlock said. Madden said the city has too many zoning districts, and often the commonly used ones don't deliver developments that follow the city's 2040 vision plan.

The names of some zoning districts also should be reconsidered, the group said. For instance, the neighborhood conservation district often gains support from residents, even though it can result in a much higher density than the city's most common zoning, residential single-family up to 4 units an acre. The difference, Smith said, is minimum lot width. Neighborhood conservation has a 40-foot minimum lot width, while the other zoning has a minimum 70-foot lot width.

New developments can follow the letter of the law but still result in awkward structures because the context of the land isn't taken into account, Madden said. She named a few extremely skinny buildings on narrow lots in town that have doors facing the street because having entrances face the right of way is usually a requirement in city code.

As far as short-term rentals, the city needs some kind of effective enforcement method, the group said. Neighbor complaints with short-term rentals usually happen on the weekends, but no one on city planning staff works those hours. Whoever enforces the city's rules needs to have the ability to tow cars or issue violations, Garlock said.

Garlock also said the city should be more deliberate with allowing higher-density zoning in parts of the city that have street connectivity. He used allowing higher density residential development on isolated property along the Wedington Drive corridor as an example.