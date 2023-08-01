Applications open for tornado-affected Little Rock residents to apply for city relief fund grants





Residents of the city of Little Rock who were affected by the March 31 tornado can begin to apply for grants from a pool of charitable donations, the city announced on Tuesday, four months after the twister devastated parts of the metro area.





Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. announced in May that donations made to a city relief fund following the disaster would be split, 60-40%, between affected residents and organizations.





Scott later announced that the city had selected United Way as a third-party vendor to help manage the distribution of grants.





"Donors contributed nearly $600,000 to the Little Rock Cares fund in the aftermath of the EF3 tornado," a city news release issued Tuesday said. "The City anticipates about $400,000 from the fund will be distributed through individual grants. The remainder was set aside to support nonprofit and community organizations that provided immediate assistance after the storm."





"This long-term recovery grant process seeks to identify Little Rock residents who have unmet needs associated with the March 31 tornado that are creating barriers to resuming a normal life," the website of Heart of Arkansas United Way says.





Those unmet needs may be related to a primary dwelling, lost wages, health/injury and more.





"Grant amounts will vary depending on total dollars available and the prioritization of unmet needs by volunteer citizen review panels," the website says.





Applications are due by Sept. 15 at 11:59 p.m. Grant announcements will be made in early November, and payments will be distributed in December, according to the application timeline.





The process is not first-come, first-serve. All applicants who meet the deadline "will receive equal consideration from the volunteer reviewers," according to United Way.





In addition to verifying that they are a resident of Little Rock, applicants must upload insurance documents as well as any award or denial letters from the Federal Emergency Management Administration or Small Business Administration.



