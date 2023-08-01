Arkansas soccer ranked high in preseason poll

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas landed at No. 8 in the United Soccer Coaches preseason poll that was released Tuesday afternoon.

The Razorbacks' 2023 schedule consists of games against four teams also ranked — North Carolina (2), Notre Dame (3), Alabama (7) and Clemson (25). Arkansas will play the three ACC teams on the road and will host Alabama.

The Razorbacks are coming off of consecutive seasons that finished with losses in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament. They finished last season with a 13-4-5 record.

Arkansas coach Colby Hale added a pair of attacking transfers in forwards Macy Schultz (Texas Tech) and Morgan White (Marshall) to go along with a roster that includes the program's all-time leading scorer, fifth-year senior Anna Podojil.

Schultz is expected to miss an undisclosed amount of time while rehabbing a torn ACL. White was an All-Sun Belt selection in 2022 and finished second on Marshall's team with 9 goals and 17 points.

Arkansas will host a pair of exhibition matches against Kansas State on Aug. 7 and Southern Illinois-Edwardsville on Aug. 12 ahead of its season opener against Arkansas State on Aug. 17.