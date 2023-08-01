Arkansas State men's golf 2023-24 schedule released

Arkansas State’s men’s golf team announced its 2023-24 schedule on Tuesday morning.

Our 2023-24 schedule is finalized. Looking forward to this challenging slate! #WolvesUp



The Red Wolves and Head Coach Mike Hagen will start the season on Sept. 10-12 at the Golfweek Fall Invitational at the True Blue Golf Club in Pawleys Island, S.C. Arkansas State will then compete at Coldstream Country Club for the Bearcat Invitational on Oct. 2-3 in Cincinnati.

Next, Arkansas State will take on the Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate on Oct. 2-3 at RidgePointe Country Club in Jonesboro. Hagan and his team will then close their fall slate at the Oregon State Invitational on Oct. 9-10 and the Daniel Island Intercollegiate on Oct. 29-31.

Arkansas State opens up its spring schedule on Feb. 26-28 at Reflection Bay and the Lake Las Vegas Intercollegiate. It will continue competition on March 17-19 at the All American Collegiate played at the Golf Club of Houston in Texas.

After that, the Red Wolves play the Country Club of Landfall for the UNCW Seahawk Intercollegiate. The Red Wolves will cap off the spring with the Tiger Intercollegiate at the Club at Old Hawthorne on April 8-9 in Columbia, Missouri and the Maridoe Intercollegiate at Maridoe Golf Club on April 15-16 in Carrollton, Texas.

The Sun Belt Conference Championship returns to Annandale Golf Club in Madison, Miss., April 22-25. For postseason play, the NCAA Regionals are set for May 13-15 with the NCAA Championship May 24-29.