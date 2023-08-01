ASC August includes live music, art

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas announced its August events including a printmaking workshop, Live@5 concert and auditions for an upcoming play.

Relief Printmaking: Making Multiples with Dustyn Bork -- Aug. 1, 3

ASC will host a relief printmaking workshop with artist-in-residence Dustyn Bork from 5:30-7 p.m. today and Thursday at the ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St.

This workshop will examine a variety of relief printmaking tools and techniques. Participants will explore alternative materials to make it possible to recreate multiple copies of their artwork. This process will provide participants with cost-effective printing methods that can be done at home without the need for expensive materials. Relief printmaking is a great way to include detail and design into your art, according to a news release.

This workshop is for ages 16 and older and costs $35 for ASC members and $45 for nonmembers. Ages 17 and younger can receive a full scholarship with an application at bit.ly/ASC-scholarship-2023. To register, visit asc701.org/adult-classes or call (870) 536-3375. For more information, contact Shakeelah Rahmaan at srahmaan@asc701.org. This workshop is supported by a grant from Synergy Form Inc.

Live@5 featuring The Vibe -- Aug. 4

Patrons are invited to join ASC for Live@5 featuring a concert by The Vibe from 5-7 p.m. Friday at the ARTSpace on Main, 623 S Main St. The Vibe seeks to spread joy through their talent and love for music. The audience may enjoy an array of R&B, country, neo soul, and gospel tunes.

Entry is $5 for ASC members and $10 for nonmembers. Guests must be 21 or older to attend. Complimentary beer, wine and nonalcoholic drinks and snacks will be provided by Live@5 sponsor, MK Distributors.

ASC's Live@5 concert series is home to live jazz, blues and rock 'n' roll at 5 p.m. on the first Friday of each month.

Beginners Jewelry Workshop: Earrings -- Aug. 4

ASC will host a beginner's jewelry workshop, focused on creating earrings, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday at ASC's main facility, 701 S. Main St.

Jeweler Mary Pat Tate will teach the craftsmanship of wire-wrapped earrings. In this class, students will learn the techniques needed to create the earrings and add their own decorative flair. Participants will take home two pairs of custom earrings and gain the skills to make many more.

The cost is $20 for ASC members and $25 for nonmembers. Must be 16 years or older. To register, visit asc701.org/adult-classes or call (870) 536-3375. For more information, contact Bethany Gere at bgere@asc701.org.

Second Saturday Family FunDay: Screen Printing -- Aug. 12

Patrons may join ASC for Second Saturday Family FunDay: Screen Printing, from 1-3 p.m. Aug. 12 at ASC's main building. Screen printing is a process where ink is forced through a mesh screen onto a surface. Participants will create stencils and screenprint designs onto tote bags to take home. This event is free and open to all ages.

ASC's Second Saturday FunDay program offers monthly, hands-on arts and science activities. Family FunDay is sponsored by the Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation, an affiliate of the Arkansas Community Foundation. For more information, contact Shakeelah Rahmaan at srahmaan@asc701.org or (870) 536-3375.

Yoga in The Loft with FloEssence -- Aug. 19

Ages 13 and older are invited to exercise and relax with certified yoga instructor FloEssence every third Saturday of the month from 1:30-3 p.m. during Yoga in the Loft. The next session is Aug. 19. This class is part of ASC's Flex Pay program, with $15 being the recommended price. Yoga in the Loft takes place in the Loft Gallery at The ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St.

FloEssence will lead participants through an hour of yoga followed by guided meditation. New and experienced practitioners are welcome.

Advanced registration is required. Those interested can sign up at asc701.org/class/yoga-in-the-loft-august-2023 or call (870) 536-3375. Participants may use provided yoga mats or bring their own. Yoga-appropriate attire is requested. For more information, contact Bethany Gere at bgere@asc701.org. The sponsor is Angela White Smith, Realtor at eXp Realty.

Painting in a Digital World with Matthew J. Howard --Aug. 19, 26

Patrons can get a crash course in digital painting in Painting in a Digital World with Matthew J. Howard, from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Saturdays, Aug. 19 and Aug. 26.

Howard will guide participants through the basic skills and tool usage of the Painters Essential 8 system, provided by the ARTSpace on Main. In session one, topics are learn the tools and how to collage, blend, and draw on the world's most versatile and forgiving canvas. In session two, participants will use what they learned in the previous session to create their first digital project.

This workshop is for ages 14 and older and costs $20 for ASC members and $25 for nonmembers. To register, visit asc701.org/adult-classes, or call (870) 536-3375. For more information, contact Bethany Gere at bgere@asc701.org.

Color Theory with Dustyn Bork -- 5:30-7 p.m. Aug. 8, 10

ASC will host a color theory workshop with artist-in-residence Dustyn Bork from 5:30-7 p.m. Aug. 8 and Aug. 10 at the ARTSpace on Main.

This hands-on workshop will give young artists the opportunity to create artwork inspired by collage, architecture, and Bork's exhibition 'Blueprints." Participants will use this inspiration to create three-dimensional house models, focusing on the use of color and form.

This workshop is for ages 5-12 and costs $35 for ASC members and $45 for nonmembers. Guardians may apply for a full scholarship at bit.ly/ASC-scholarship-2023. To register, visit asc701.org/summer-camps or call (870) 536-3375. For more information, contact Shakeelah Rahmaan at srahmaan@asc701.org. This workshop is supported by a grant from Synergy Forum Inc.

Auditions: "Three Murders and It's Only Monday"-- Aug. 21

ASC will host auditions for "Three Murders and It's Only Monday!" at 6 p.m. Aug. 21 at the Adam B. Robinson Jr. Black Box Theater, 627 S. Main St. Auditions are open to ages 15 and older. New perfomers are welcome. Performances are slated for Oct 27-29.

This production was written by Pat Cook. The ASC production will be directed by Martin Carty and Lindsey Collins.

"It was the kind of night when you caught yourself holding your breath for no reason at all," so says private eye Harry Monday as he investigates three murders at the Peaceful Pines Sanitarium. Even the police are getting tired of coming out, according to a synopsis of the play.

This comedy/mystery comes complete with its own lightning as a storm blows out all the fuses. ... and the murders keep coming! In this spoof on the old-style private-eye movies, the laughs are fast and furious ...

Auditions are by appointment only. Registration coming soon. Visit asc701.org/auditions for more information. For questions, contact Theater Programs Manager Lindsey Collins at lcollins@asc701.org or call (870) 536-3375. This production is sponsored by McFarland Eye Care.

Opening Reception: Art League exhibition -- Aug. 24

ASC will host the 2023 Pine Bluff Art League Annual Exhibition, opening Aug. 24. Juried by artist Yelena Petrokhina, the show will consist of selected works from members of the Pine Bluff Art League. Celebrate this year's artists during a free opening reception from 5-7 p.m. Aug. 24 at ASC's home building, 701 S. Main St.

Petrokhina will award best in show, first, second, and third place prizes, as well as honorable mention at 6 p.m. Pieces from the juried exhibition will be available for purchase. The exhibition will remain on display in the International Paper Gallery through Oct. 28. Gallery admission is always free. Pine Bluff Sand & Gravel Co. sponsors the exhibition. The reception is sponsored by Art Krewe and MK Distributors.

For more information on the exhibition, visit asc701.org/exhibitions/2023-pine-bluff-art-league-exhibition.