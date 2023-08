Paddlers take in the bluff and small waterfall on June 23 2023 at Penitentiary Hollow on Beaver Lake. It's a favorite sight seeing destination along the Big Clifty arm of the reservoir. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)

Even in the heat of summer, waterfalls spill cooling water over the lips of rocky cliffs. Already a subscriber? Log in!

Print Headline: Great lake escape

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content