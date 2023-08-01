Birkenstock owner plans September IPO in U.S.

L Catterton is set to make an initial public offering of Birkenstock as soon as September that may value the footwear maker at more than $8 billion, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The private equity firm backed by luxury French fashion house LVMH is working with Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase on a potential listing of Birkenstock in the United States, Bloomberg News reported last month.

A listing could value the German sandal maker at as much as $10 billion, according to one of the people. The company's sales have been helped of late by the blockbuster "Barbie" movie, which stars Margot Robbie in the title role donning a pair of pink Birkenstocks in one scene.

Deliberations are ongoing and no final decisions on the size or timing of a stock offering have been made, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information. Representatives for Birkenstock and L Catterton declined to comment.

Founded nearly 250 years ago, Birkenstock has collaborated with luxury names such as Dior, Manolo Blahnik and Valentino, and spawned variants from labels including Celine and Givenchy. Its sandals have been sold in the United States since 1966.

Birkenstock saw revenue rise 29% to roughly $1.3 billion last year, according to a lender presentation seen by Bloomberg News. It's been investing heavily in building out its production sites in Germany, including a new factory in Pasewalk, a town north of Berlin.

An IPO of Birkenstock would come more than two years after the L Catterton and the family investment company of billionaire Bernard Arnault acquired a majority stake in the business.