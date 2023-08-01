Burma extends mandate 6 months

BANGKOK -- Burma's military-controlled government has extended the state of emergency it imposed when the army seized power from an elected government 2 1/2 years ago, state-run media said Monday, forcing a further delay in elections it promised when it took over.

MRTV television said the National Defense and Security Council met Monday in the capital, Naypyitaw, and extended the state of emergency for another six months starting today because time is needed to prepare for the elections. The NDSC is nominally a constitutional government body, but in practice is controlled by the military.

The announcement amounted to an admission that the army does not exercise enough control to stage the polls and has failed to subdue widespread opposition to military rule, which includes increasingly challenging armed resistance as well as nonviolent protests and civil disobedience, despite the army having a huge advantage in manpower and weapons.

Myanmar is often called Burma, a name that military authorities adopted in 1989. Some nations, such as the United States and Britain, have refused to adopt the name change.

The state of emergency was declared when troops arrested Aung San Suu Kyi and top officials from her government and members of her National League for Democracy party on Feb. 1, 2021. The takeover reversed years of progress toward democracy after five decades of military rule in Burma.

The military said it seized power because of fraud in the last general election held in November 2020, in which Suu Kyi's party won a landslide victory while the military-backed Union Solidarity and Development party did poorly. Independent election observers said they did not find any major irregularities.

The army takeover was met with widespread peaceful protests that security forces suppressed with lethal force.

As of Monday, 3,857 people have been killed by the security forces since the takeover, according to a tally kept by the independent Assistance Association for Political Prisoners.

In this photo released from the The Military True News Information Team, Vice Senior Gen. Soe Win, left, deputy chairman of State Administration Council, speaks during a meeting with members the National Defense and Security Council including from left Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, Myint Swe, Pro Temporary President of the military government, Vice President Henry Van Thio, and T Khun Myat, speaker of Union Parliament, Monday, July 31, 2023, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar. Myanmars military-controlled government has extended the state of emergency it imposed when the army seized power from an elected government 2 1/2 years ago, forcing a further delay in elections it promised when it took over. (The Military True News Information Team via AP)

