Canada defeated by host Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia -- Hayley Raso scored her first career Women's World Cup goals at just the right time, with a first-half brace in Australia's 4-0 win over Canada in Monday's pivotal group-stage finale.

The Matildas, who also got goals from Mary Fowler and Steph Catley in the second half, clinched top spot in Group B and a place in the round of 16 at the expense of the Olympic champion.

Australia needed a win to guarantee progression to the next round. The co-hosts secured a resounding win. Canada, needing to avoid defeat to avoid elimination, is out of the tournament after slipping from the lead to third place in the group behind Australia and Nigeria.

"The reality is setting in that this is the end of our World Cup road, but all credit to Australia," Canada Coach Bev Priestman said. "They were the better team tonight, a magnificent crowd. I've got no criticism of my players."

After missing two group-stage matches with a calf injury sustained on the eve of the tournament, Australia's star striker Sam Kerr was available and on the bench but did not play in the match. The closest she got to the pitch was carrying drinks for her teammates.

"Proud, and privileged. These players, the way they performed tonight ... and all the talk about Sam (Kerr)," Australia Coach Tony Gustavsson said. "The way they went out and played the game, stayed true to who they are, the pressing game, the attacking game."

In front of a vocal, pro-Australia crowd of 27,706 in Melbourne, Canada became the first reigning Olympic champion to be eliminated in group play in the subsequent Women's World Cup.

Australia's progression ensured this year's Women's World Cup would not be the first without a host nation in the knockout stage.

Nigeria 0, Ireland 0

Brisbane, Australia -- Pre-tournament underdog Nigeria used a scoreless draw against Ireland on Monday to advance to the round of 16 of the Women's World Cup. The Super Falcons finished second in Group B behind tournament co-host Australia.

After a relatively quiet first half, the Nigerians picked up the intensity in hopes of scoring the goal that would move the them to the top of the group. A diving save from Ireland's Courtney Brosnan in the 52nd minute kept her clean sheet intact and secured Ireland's first point in its debut appearance at the tournament.

Ireland's women's team heads home after earning one point in its first major global tournament. The team will look to use the experience gained to its advantage as it attempts to qualify for its first ever Women's European Championship in 2025. As the runner-up in Group B, Nigeria will play the winners of Group D next Monday in Brisbane.

Japan 4, Spain 0

WELLINGTON, New Zealand -- Japan scored three times from lightning breaks in the first half, once in the second and defended resolutely to trounce Spain 4-0 on Monday and top Group C at the Women's World Cup.

Hinata Miyazawa scored twice, Riko Ueki scored once and both were instrumental in each other's goals as Japan switched swiftly from defense to counter-attack and scored from its only three attempts on goal before halftime.

Mina Tanaka came off the bench to score the last in the 82nd minute as Japan, with only 22% of possession, turned on a counter-attacking master class.

Both teams had already clinched places in the round of 16, Japan for the fourth World Cup in succession, Spain for the second. Both had beaten Zambia 5-0 and Spain had the better goal differential after a 3-0 win over Costa Rica. A draw would have been enough to see Spain finish atop a group for the first time in its history.

But Spain has struggled against Asian teams in World Cup matches, losing to South Korea in 2015 and drawing with China in 2019.

Japan now will play Group A runner-up Norway on Saturday in the round of 16 while Spain will play Group A winner Switzerland on the same day.

Zambia 3, Costa Rica

HAMILTON, New Zealand -- Lushomo Mweemba scored the fastest goal at this year's Women's World Cup, and Barbra Banda added the 1,000th goal in tournament history, as tournament newcomer Zambia earned its first ever win with a 3-1 victory Costa Rica on Monday.

The victory sent Zambia home from its first World Cup on an emotional high. Both teams had already been eliminated from the knockout stage before the match.

The Copper Queens' opening goal, the first in their history, came after just 2 minutes and 11 seconds off Avell Chitundu's corner kick. Mweemba lofted a volley into the roof of the net over goalkeeper Daniela Solera.

Banda scored the milestone goal in the 31st minute on a penalty kick. The referee gave the penalty after the 23-year-old striker appeared to be taken down in the box by Katherine Alvarado.

The referee handed out five yellow cards and called a total of 30 fouls in the fast-paced match.

In the 47th minute, Melissa Herrera knocked a cross over the line with her chest for Costa Rica's lone goal. Costa Rica later saw both a potential penalty and a goal taken away by offside calls.

