CAPES officials come up short in effort to put LEARNS Act to referendum





The group behind the effort to put Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders' education overhaul to a referendum came up 747 signatures short Monday, according to the group's own estimate.

The 56-day push to put the LEARNS Act, a 145-page education law, to a vote in November 2024 ended minutes before the deadline Monday at the secretary of state's office in the Riverdale neighborhood of Little Rock. Officials with Citizens for Arkansas Public Education and Students, also known as CAPES, said the group had collected 53,675 signatures, which was just shy of the 54,422 signatures it needed to turn in to the secretary of state's office by the close of business Monday.

The secretary of state's office will count the signatures to determine the official number of signatures turned in by CAPES.

CAPES Executive Director Steve Grappe tried to console the dozens of volunteers who rushed signatures to the secretary of state's office just 30 minutes before the deadline, telling them their likely failure was not in vain.

"This is just the beginning, y'all. I think we have [53,675] people that agree with us in the state of Arkansas," Grappe said. "This, this is a message to our governor and to the Legislature that passed this piece of trash. We are coming for them, and we are not going to stop until we fix our education system."

The LEARNS Act, which stands for literacy, empowerment, accountability, readiness, networking and safety, will go into effect today and covers a wide range of issues, from increasing starting pay for teachers, to higher literacy standards for third-grade students and a new diploma for students in career-technical education programs.

The most controversial part of the law, however, is the Educational Freedom Accounts program that will allow students to use state funds to attend a private or home school, which is where CAPES put most of its focus. Under the program, which will be phased in over three years, private schools and home schools will be given 90% of what public schools receive from the state in per-pupil funding to cover the costs of students' attending a private or home school.

"I ran for governor not to protect the failed status quo but to make bold, transformational change," Sanders said in a statement Monday. "Arkansas LEARNS is the education reform our state needs and voted for, and tomorrow this law takes effect delivering higher teacher pay, literacy coaches, and empowering parents to choose the best education for their kids."

To qualify the referendum for the ballot, CAPES needed to gather 54,422 signatures from verified voters by Monday. If at least 75% of those signatures were valid, CAPES would have been given an additional 30 days to cure the remaining signatures and to collect more.

CAPES also missed the state's county minimum -- which requires signatures by 3% of the people who voted in the last gubernatorial election -- by two counties, according to the group's own estimation. The previous minimum was 15 counties but was changed to 50 under Act 236, which the Legislature passed in the last session. A lawsuit has been filed against the state challenging Act 236.

CAPES was formed in April and given the go-ahead to start collecting signatures by the Arkansas attorney general's office. Grappe complained that the attorney general's office purposely delayed approving the group's ballot title, a required step before the group could begin collecting signatures.

A ballot title is meant to provide an explanation of the law to be put to a referendum. That turned out to be a tricky task for the 145-page LEARNS Act, which CAPES found hard to describe in detail.

The attorney general's office twice rejected proposed ballot titles for the referendum, but on June 5, Attorney General Tim Griffin signed off on the ballot language for the referendum, kicking off the signature collection campaign. The group had until 5 p.m. Monday to turn in their signatures.

A LAST GASP

Grappe said he was convinced early Monday morning the group would not meet the goal, saying it was at least 4,200 signatures short, but a push to collect thousands of additional signatures hours before the deadline put the group just shy of the 54,422 it needed.

"When we started this morning ... it was over, like we had no chance," Grappe said.

After a late push to collect signatures Monday around Little Rock and as petitions began flowing in from around the state, Grappe became more optimistic, until things "dried up."

"If we could have gone for two more hours, we would have smoked this thing," he said.

After a slow start, CAPES had begun to ramp up its effort in the past weeks. Three weeks ago the group had only 5,000 signatures, but thanks to a surge of volunteers it was able to collect tens of thousands of signatures in a short period of time, Grappe said. At the secretary of state's Brookwood Drive office Monday, volunteers wearing solid yellow, red, purple and lime-green capes began carrying in white boxes containing signed petitions at around 4:30 p.m.

Inside the office, CAPES volunteers rushed signatures as others barked out the names of counties and another volunteer announced the time left remaining before 5 p.m.

At 4:57 p.m., Grappe called an end to the effort.

"All CAPES personnel, people, thank you, we can stop," he shouted. "It is what it is."

Grappe and CAPES chair Veronica McClane then signed an affidavit with an estimate of the number of signatures they were handing over to the secretary of state's office.

The two, who did not know each other before forming CAPES, led an all-volunteer campaign that included an estimated 2,500 volunteers.

As they sat down to sign the affidavit, McClane began announcing the counties the group collected signatures from, with each one drawing a cheer from volunteers. Having to pause to gather emotions, McClane told CAPES volunteers afterward that their effort made a difference, even though they were likely shy of the total.

"We have shown people that this state is not a lost cause," McClane said. "We have hope. We have love for one another."

Had the effort been successful, the referendum for the LEARNS Act would have been the first referendum that qualified for the ballot since 1994, after voters upheld a 1992 law taxing soft drinks.

McClane and Grappe said their next effort will be to vote lawmakers who voted for the LEARNS Act out of office. The LEARNS Act easily passed both chambers of the General Assembly, where Republicans hold super-majorities, before Sanders signed it into law in March. Grappe and McClane are also parties to a lawsuit challenging when the LEARNS Act can take effect.

If their petition effort had been successful, the LEARNS Act could have been put on hold until the referendum in November 2024.

Grappe, who is a member of the Democratic Party of Arkansas' Executive Committee, said he will begin to work on attempting to put a constitutional amendment on the ballot that would require private schools that accept public dollars to follow the same regulations as public schools.

He also said he would work to elect local school board members who share the same vision for public education.



