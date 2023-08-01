Local graduates at Emporia State

Pamela Fay Jones of Monticello graduated from Emporia State University at Emporia, Kan., in May. Jones graduated with a Master of Library Science degree, according to a news release.

Church sets fish dinner fundraiser

National Trust Partners for Christ Church, 2106 E. Sixth Ave., will have a fish fry fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The dinner includes two sides, dessert, soda or water. Menu side choices are greens, fries, baked beans, macaroni and cheese, cole slaw and potato salad. The price is $14, according to a news release.

Area Agency sets weekly menu

Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas is serving lunches from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays at the senior centers. Here's next week's menu:

Aug. 7 -- Chef salad with low fat dressing, cantaloupe, crackers, brownie, and milk.

Aug. 8 -- Open face roast beef with gravy on wheat bread, mashed potatoes, green beans, dump cake, and milk.

Aug. 9 -- Ham and spinach quiche, salad with low fat dressing, Hawaiian fruit, bread stick, and milk.

Aug. 10 -- Smothered pork tip with noodles, brussel sprouts, bread, pineapples, and milk.

Aug. 11 -- Marinated chicken breast, pea and cheese salad, marinated tomato and cucumber, creamsicle pie, and milk. Details: Strachota Senior Citizens Center, (870) 543-6323.