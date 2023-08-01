Council’s Brown Sr. decries Go Forward

Editor's note: This is part three of a three-part series about what Pine Bluff council members think about Go Forward Pine Bluff and the tax the nonprofit is able to use for its projects.

Pine Bluff Council Member Glen Brown Sr. has never supported the 2017 sales tax. Just mentioning the words Go Forward Pine Bluff makes him irritated and frustrated at the city's involvement with the nonprofit's practices as he claims it is illegal for the city to give tax dollars to a private entity.

Citing Article 12, Section 5 of the Arkansas Constitution, when it comes to municipal and private corporations, Brown, who also serves as chair of the Community Development Committee, said no county, city, town or other municipal corporation, shall become a stockholder in any company, association, or corporation; or obtain or appropriate money for, or loan its credit to, any corporation, association, institution or individual.

"It clearly states the city cannot appropriate or donate money to a private group or [non]-profit, but that is exactly what the city is doing," said Brown. "... but nobody wants to discuss that."

Go Forward is once again asking the City Council to place a renewal of the five-eighths-cent sales tax on the November ballot and also a three-eighths-cent sales tax for public safety.

Brown faults the city for not being good stewards of taxpayers' dollars and says now the need to depend on a private entity for sustainability does not align with a mayor, city council type government.

"We give the money to a private group and let them do whatever they want to with it without any transparency or accountability," he said using the recent charges against Maurice Taggart, the former executive director of the Urban Renewal Agency as an example. "I said from day one this tax was illegal and someone was going to go to jail, and now we may have someone that may go to jail or being accused of something because of missing money and what it was spent on."

Brown said council members are often left in the dark when it comes to Go Forward initiatives and are only told about what they are going to do instead of including the council members in the initial conversations.

"We are not able to do our jobs," said Brown. "I have not seen anything that this group has done besides play scatter ball with the taxpayer's money."

Calling the group a "private organization modified by strong people who want to take over city government," Brown questioned their motives and who they were really working for.

"They claim to be for the people but won't invest in what we already had here. Instead, they have to create their own or take credit for everything," said Brown. Brown also questioned their motives since, as he put it, many of the people "at the top" did not live in Pine Bluff.

"They created a Generator when there was already an Incubator. Instead of collaborating with what was already here, they waste tax dollars to build their own," he said. "Then they put a movie theater on the ballot when they had the opportunity to help with the movie theater owners. They say they are for the people when they are for themselves."

Duplication of services is what Brown feels the existence of Go Forward and Urban Renewal creates when the city has capable leaders in the Code Enforcement Department, Community Development and the Street Department.

When it came to the public safety tax, Brown said there is already a public safety tax in place and questioned why a second one would be needed and exactly where those funds were being spent currently. He said he felt like salary increases and insurance coverage that the tax will be used for were not the answer to crime prevention in the city.

He also talked about the concept of downtown living and how money was wasted on a project, in his opinion, that doesn't make sense.

"Who wants to live in apartments downtown? Even if you can create a quiet zone for the trains, it doesn't take away the rumbling," said Brown, who said he is currently dealing with a broken window from the impact of the train at his downtown business because of the vibrations when the trains pass through. "What are they thinking? They paid big money for acquiring the land, the bus station, the motel over in that area and nothing has taken place over there on Walnut. The hotel is nailed up and just sitting there ... just wasting taxpayers' money."

Brown said the projects seemed rushed and while he wants Pine Bluff to prosper, he doesn't feel it should be in the hands of GFPB who he said has proven their mismanagement of money.

"The city can make it without them," he said "We were making it before they existed and we will make it when they are gone."

Brown said to again try to force the tax on the people and make them like it after it failed in May is comparable to a victim of a rape crime.

"No means no," said Brown. "If you are persistent on touching someone who has told you no, that is considered attempted rape. If you are persistent and you do the act, it is rape. The people said no and Go Forward is persistent with putting this tax back in our faces and now they want to rape the people ... rape the money from their pockets. They are raping the city after the city has already told them no."

Council Member Bruce Lockett

As for council member Bruce Lockett, while he did not say he did not support Go Forward Pine Bluff, he did say he did not support any new taxes without a discussion about the taxes.

"Any new tax should have dialogue with Pine Bluff citizens, related to the purpose, duration, and oversight of these taxes," said Lockett. "I do not believe this has happened as it relates to proposed taxes slated for November 2023."

Not as responsive as his counterpart council member Brown, Lockett did say the city and public safety can survive without the tax continuing to use the current funding sources.

"I would like to see improvements to our streets, parks and city buildings," said Lockett. "None of these projects are assisted by GFPB private-public partnership or the five-eighths sales tax of 2017. The city will continue to use the current funding sources to fund these improvements."

Tax or no tax, Lockett said whether the project is GFPB, Urban Renewal or the Delta Culture District project, both are public projects.

"They will need public and private support for the length of their existence," said Lockett. "These projects will require fees, donations, grants, and city revenue with or without any new taxes."