Eight people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

Bentonville

Jake Phillips, 21, of 2403 S.W. Fireblaze Road No. 16 in Bentonville, was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member and domestic battering. Phillips was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

Christopher Graham, 25, of 656 Martha Drive in Fayetteville, was arrested Friday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm. Graham was released Saturday from the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Springdale

Charles Harris 46, of 4095 W. Spring House Drive in Fayetteville, was arrested Friday in connection with battery. Harris was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

Daniel Martin, 20, of 10244 Arkansas 156 East in West Fork, was arrested Friday in connection with distributing, possessing or viewing child pornography. Martin was released Friday from the Washington County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.

James Lockard, 35, of 17551 Pleasure Heights Road in Springdale, was arrested Friday in connection with failure to register as a sex offender. Lockard was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

Montie Spurgeon, 36, of 1901 Cambridge St. in Springdale, was arrested Friday in connection with arson. Spurgeon was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $30,000 bond.

Jodie Stanley, 41, of 6964 W. Davis Road in Fayetteville, was arrested Saturday in connection with domestic battering. Stanley was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Lizandro Ramirez, 21, of 1298 Electric Ave. in Springdale, was arrested Sunday in connection with rape. Ramirez was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $75,000 bond.