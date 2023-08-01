Ex-band director at WC dies at 60





Allen Wimberly, who directed bands in the Watson Chapel School District for 11 years, died Friday at age 60.

According to his obituary, Wimberly died after a lengthy battle with breast cancer. It was a battle he shared when he retired from Watson Chapel in December 2021 -- where his high school band won sweepstakes seven times.

John Hayden, who was an assistant principal at Watson Chapel High School for much of Wimberly's time in the district, said Wimberly was "bigger than life" and an outstanding band director who epitomized that role. Hayden recalled a bet Wimberly made good on when his band won a contest that another band had dominated in recent years.

"He told the band, 'If you go out there and you earn the highest marks, I'll take that big flag and run from goal line to goal line,'" Hayden recalled. "The other band that had won happened to not be there, and Watson Chapel won. So, he had to run 100 yards from one end to the other with the flag. He saddled up for his kids.

"He said, 'Man, I'll never do that again.'"

Wimberly was also a professional saxophonist, having played in backup bands for Robert Goulet, Sammy Davis Jr., Jim Nabors and Barbara Eden, he told The Commercial when he retired. He said some of those performances came during horse racing season in Hot Springs while he attended Henderson State University in Arkadelphia.

Wimberly would even play during the national anthem at home football games and end-of-year parties, Watson Chapel High principal Henry Webb said.

"He was beloved," Webb said. "The students talked very positively of him because of the program he had because the students understood what they needed to do."

A native of Little Rock, Wimberly began his teaching career in 1987 at three Jackson County school districts at the same time: Tuckerman, Swifton and Grubbs. He moved on to Fouke, De Queen and Gurdon, all in southwest Arkansas; then Queen City, Texas, before returning to Gurdon for a 12-year stint that included four straight Governor's Cup titles.

Wimberly then took a short stint at Camden Fairview before he arrived at Watson Chapel in 2010.

Wimberly earned a bachelor's degree from Henderson State and a master's degree from the University of Arkansas at Monticello. He was married to the former Bonnie Stephenson for 35 years and had a son, Garrison.

A memorial service is scheduled for 1 p.m. today at First Methodist Church, 200 W. Sixth Ave.



