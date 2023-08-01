Fayetteville man arrested in Georgia in connection with first-degree murder

FAYETTEVILLE -- Adrian Rodriguez of Fayetteville has been arrested in Georgia connection with the death of Brenda Madriles.

Rodriguez, 31, was arrested Sunday in connection with first degree murder. He's in custody in the Bibb County Jail in Macon, Ga., and awaiting return to Arkansas, according to information from the Fayetteville Police Department and Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

According to a news release from Fayetteville police, officers went to Rodriguez' home in Fayetteville at 10:21 a.m. Saturday after members of her family reported the 32-year-old Madriles hadn't been seen or heard from since Thursday. Rodriguez was identified as an acquaintance of Madriles. The home is listed in the Bibb County Jail records as 3973 N. Park Oaks Drive.

Police said the circumstances of Madriles disappearance led investigators to obtain a search warrant for the home and officers found Madriles dead. Her body has been sent to the State Crime lab to determine the cause of death.

An investigation by Fayetteville and Springdale police and law enforcement agencies in Georgia led to Rodriguez being found and arrested. Police said the investigation is continuing and more information will be released as it becomes available.