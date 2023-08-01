Fewer take HUD funds in Spa City





HOT SPRINGS -- Consultants hired by Hot Springs to develop an affordable housing strategy noted fewer area landlords are accepting housing choice vouchers.

The Hot Springs Housing Authority Board of Commissioners adopted a resolution at its June 27 meeting that increased vouchers to 120% of fair market rent the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development established for the Hot Springs Metropolitan Statistical Area. A report the Housing Authority presented to commissioners showed 85 of the 658 tenant-based vouchers HUD assigned it weren't in use at the end of May.

Executive Director Nadine Jarmon said paying more than the HUD rent standard is part of a strategy to attract more landlords to the Section 8 program. The Housing Authority said voucher recipients have 90 days to find a unit. Those who do have to stay in the unit for a year before they can use the voucher at another unit.

Tenants contribute 30% of their monthly income, and the voucher pays the balance up to the fair market rent. Under the schedule adopted in June, fair market rent, including utilities, is $808 for a one-bedroom dwelling, $1,055 for a two-bedroom, $1,306 for a three-bedroom and $1,709 for a four-bedroom.

"One thing that is currently ongoing is the Housing Authority has a difficult time finding partners to use their rental vouchers," RKG Vice President and Principal Russell Archambault told the Hot Springs Board of Directors at its July 25 work session.

"There's been a shift in the market primarily due to economic conditions but also short-term rentals that have given property owners a different economic incentive for moving away from those subsidies -- less management, higher profits," he said. "There's a potential the city will lose those vouchers in the future if that is not cured."

Legislation limiting local regulation of short-term rentals overwhelmingly passed the state Senate in February but stalled in the House. Archambault recommended organizing a coalition that shares the city's interest in retaining local controls, such as the cap the city board set on vacation rentals in areas zoned for residential use, and hiring a lobbying firm.

"I think it's going to come back," he said of legislation limiting local controls. "Everyone's consensus is that it's not over. I think it has already changed the local housing market and has the potential to continue to change it."

The city hired RKG last fall to help it develop a plan for increasing affordable housing stock, awarding the company a $63,550 contract. The presentation Archambault made last week included 29 recommendations the city could put into effect over 18 months. A 10-year strategy will be outlined in the report he'll make later this month.

Archambault recommended an outreach program to expand the pool of Section 8 landlords, part of a larger effort to build partnerships with groups like Garland County Habitat for Humanity.

"There's not enough people who are engaged in these activities at a high level who could produce new housing on an annual basis," he said. "Habitat is one entity. They said on a good year maybe seven units could be built. That's the scale we're talking about. You need additional capacity."

He said equity from the sale of Low-Income Housing Tax Credits can supplement a developer's investment in affordable housing. Developers apply to the state Development Finance Authority for tax credits, the issuing of which is conditioned on reserving all or a portion of a new development's units for low-to-moderate-income tenants.

Investors, usually as part of a group seeking to offset its federal tax liability, purchase the credits. Four percent credits provided $17 million for the renovation of all of the city's 365 public housing units in 2018.

"It's a way for private investors to provide equity for a development team," Archambault said, explaining that the equity reduces the developer's investment and increases the profitability of the project. "It's probably the No. 1 method for developing affordable housing."

The tax credit equity for the city's public housing renovation was tied to turning over control of the units to a company that specializes in LIHTC property management. Earlier this year, the Housing Authority said Houston-based Allied Orion had been slow to respond to tenants' maintenance request.

The condition of the grounds at units on Spring, Illinois and Autumn streets led the city's state legislative delegation to contact the office of Republican U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman, who represents District 4, which led to an HUD site visit in February. The city's neighborhood services division inspected units after it received numerous complaints about management earlier this year.



