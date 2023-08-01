Greenwood mayor authorizes tighter water use restrictions in light of ‘extreme hot weather’





GREENWOOD -- The ongoing summer heat has driven the city to enact stricter conservation procedures for all city water users as of Monday afternoon.

Greenwood announced through email and social media Monday that Mayor Doug Kinslow authorized "Phase 2" water use restrictions effective immediately and until further notice.

Kinslow said in the email the restrictions were due to "extreme hot weather," which causes water use to increase. James Fork Regional Water District, a rural water association, requested its users begin Phase 2 restrictions beforehand.

"Both James Fork and the city of Greenwood want to maintain sufficient water quality and supply for the area during this time," the email states. "Water officials anticipate the restriction will be reduced or lifted completely once the constant hot temperatures begin to moderate."

Greenwood water users had been under less severe Phase 1 water use restrictions since July 21. Kinslow has said Phase II restrictions had been in place from the morning of July 14 onward as a result of flood damage a city pump station had due to heavy rainfall.

Under Phase II, using city water for lawns and turf, filling swimming pools, compacting dirt, earth moving operations and other construction is prohibited, according to the email from the city. Watering shrubs, plants, trees, and gardens can only be done with a hand-held hose and should be limited to "minimum amounts" at locations with even-numbered addresses on even-numbered days of the month and locations with odd-numbered addresses on odd-numbered days.

In addition, while all washing of vehicles, trailers and boats can be done at commercial car washes, washing building exteriors, sidewalks, walkways, driveways, patios, parking lots, tennis courts and other hard-surfaced areas isn't allowed, the email states. Using city water for watering golf course fairways and school athletic fields is also prohibited.

Anyone with questions or concerns are asked to contact Greenwood City Hall at (479) 996-2742.



