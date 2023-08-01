Heat curbs gas output, adds pain at pump

Record-breaking summer heat is forcing fuel-makers to cut back operations, just as dwindling supplies are causing gasoline prices to surge around the world.

The hottest-ever June and July prompted refiners to curtail oil processing by at least 2% globally as long stretches of triple-digit heat posed a threat to operations, according to Vikas Dwivedi, a global oil and gas strategist for Macquarie Group.

Excessive heat, associated with deferred maintenance in the past, has spurred an unusual number of refinery breakdowns this year, when fuel stockpiles are already low. This has in part propelled gasoline prices in the United States to the highest level since November. High-temperature forecasts well into this month could keep U.S. gasoline makers from running all out for the last stretch of the summer season, dimming hopes for relief at the pump.

U.S. refineries are struggling to return to the peak utilization rate of 95.8% seen in early June. Since May, at least four facilities reported fires while other seven had to take units down because power failures and unplanned repairs, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Cooling capacity issues has also dogged European refineries struggling to process lighter crudes in the aftermath of supply cuts from Saudi Arabia and Russia. A continued contraction of the manufacturing sector has also led European refiners to hold back.

In July, global fuel-makers processed 82.5 million barrels of oil daily, down from an earlier estimate of 84 million barrels, Macquarie data show. Refineries could still hit the target this month or in early September as new plants in Asia and the Middle East start up, according to Dwivedi. But this last attempt to increase fuel production in the final weeks of the summer could be cut short by the forthcoming fall turnaround season when refineries are reset to produce winter grades of fuel.