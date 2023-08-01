Hogs get commitment from ’24 DB

Arkansas received the verbal commitment from defensive back Jeremy Cook on Monday after he attended the Hogwild Hangout recruiting event on Saturday.

"It was home, they made getting me there a priority to them," Cook said. "They were the first to give me an opportunity and pushed the hardest for me. They made it easy on me to make a decision. It felt like I was with family up there, from players to coaches. Everything was very genuine."

Cook, 6-3, 185 pounds, who attends Hoover (Ala.) High School, chose the Razorbacks over Cincinnati, Southern Miss, South Alabama and Alcorn State. He visited Fayetteville for a camp in June.

He missed about seven games as a junior, which limited his film and hurt his recruitment. Because of his limited play, he has not been rated by the four major recruiting services.

Cook was recruited by Arkansas co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson and special teams coordinator Scott Fountain. Both coaches visited his school during the spring evaluation period from April 15 to May 31.

"Coach Fountain built the foundation, he really invested in me and seen something in to pull the trigger and allow me the opportunity to come play at Arkansas. He was nothing but excited for me at the jump," Cook said. "Coach Woodson also had pushed for me hard after he was able to evaluate me in person. He made it a priority to get me there, and showed nothing but love and great hospitality. Both coaches gave me a genuine connection not just for football but in life. They are great people."

He is the 17th commitment in the Razorbacks' 2024 class. On3.com rates Arkansas' recruiting class No. 17 nationally. Cook is expected to play safety for Arkansas.

