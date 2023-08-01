Hogs, Sooners set for hoops matchup

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Arkansas men's basketball team will play Oklahoma in Tulsa for a third consecutive season.

The Razorbacks and Sooners will play at BOK Center on Dec. 9, it was announced Monday.

The teams have split the first two meetings, with Oklahoma winning 88-66 in 2021 and Arkansas winning 88-78 last season.

According to the BOK Center's official Twitter account, tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

Arkansas Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek told WholeHogSports at SEC Spring Meetings in late May that he did not think the teams would play again in 2023-24, the final season before the Sooners join the SEC.

Oklahoma finished 15-17 overall and 5-13 in Big 12 play in 2022-23, missing the NCAA Tournament for the second straight season under Coach Porter Moser.

The Sooners will look to replace their top three scorers in guard Grant Sherfield and forwards Tanner Groves and Jalen Hill (UNLV). Guard Milos Uzan is the team's leading returning scorer at 7.6 points per game.

Oklahoma's offseason roster additions include Jalon Moore (Georgia Tech), Jon Hugley (Pittsburgh), Rivaldo Soares (Oregon), Le'Tre Darthard (Utah Valley) and Javian McCollum (Siena).

There are nine known opponents on Arkansas' upcoming non-conference schedule, which is highlighted by a game against Duke at Bud Walton Arena on Nov. 29 as part of the ACC/SEC Challenge, and three games at Battle 4 Atlantis in The Bahamas during the week of Thanksgiving.

The season and home opener is set for Nov. 6 against Alcorn State. The Razorbacks are also scheduled to play a charity exhibition game against Purdue on Oct. 28 in Fayetteville.