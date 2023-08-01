Humble new Hog

Humility is defined as freedom from pride or arrogance: the quality or state of being humble, which describes University of Arkansas freshman tight end Shamar Easter, according to his high school coach.

Easter wasn't short on accolades coming from Ashdown and being a consensus 4-star prospect. He was also rated the No. 10 tight end in the nation by On3.com, so a little of self importance wouldn't be surprising.

He was the first recruit to commit to the Razorbacks for the 2023 class. He chose the Hogs over offers from Auburn, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Florida State, Michigan State, Arizona State, Kansas and Louisiana-Monroe on Aug. 23, 2021.

Easter's stats as a senior were very modest with 15 catches for 160 yards and 6 rushes for 116 yards and a touchdown compared to his junior stats of 30 receptions for 519 yards and 5 touchdowns.

"I think that's an amazing thing because Shamar never mouthed about him not getting touches," Ashdown Coach Matt Richardson said.

Richardson cites Matthew 20:25-28 and Luke 14:11 as examples of Easter's humbleness. The latter Bible verse reads "For everyone who exalts himself will be humbled and the one who humbled himself will be exalted."

"It talks about being humble and not prideful and he might be the most humble person I've ever met in my life and it probably comes from where he grew up and how he grew up," Richardson said of Easter.

While he was the first to pledge to Arkansas in the 2023 class, there was some uncertainty whether he might remain a Hog after former Razorback tight ends coach Dowell Loggains, who was Easter's lead recruiter, left Fayetteville to become South Carolina's offensive coordinator on Dec. 13 of last year.

He didn't reopen his recruitment but did take an official visit to checkout the Gamecocks three days after Loggains was hired.

"I decided to take that process to take that chance to travel also because I've really never traveled anywhere," Easter said. "When I went out there it was cool and all but it just didn't feel like home. Arkansas is home for me."

Coach Sam Pittman hired former Stanford tight ends coach Morgan Turner as Loggains' replacement and hired Dan Enos to replace former offensive coordinator Kendal Briles.

After making an unofficial visit to Fayetteville on Jan. 14, Easter reaffirmed his pledge with Arkansas and inked with the Hogs on Feb. 1.

"I like the new coaches that came in and all the coaches are cool," Easter said. "Coach Pitt, he got me here."

Turner's resume at Stanford includes coaching Austin Cooper, a third-round draft pick of Atlanta Falcons in 2016 and Zach Ertz, and a second-round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles in 2013.

"He has a pretty good resume so, and he's also a cool coach," Easter said. "He understands what everybody needs and what everybody wants to do and how to get us on and off the field."

Enos' offense at Arkansas in 2015 averaged 35.9 points per game, which ranks sixth all-time in Fayetteville. Razorback tight ends Hunter Henry and Jeremy Sprinkle were drafted in the NFL Draft while playing under Enos -- Henry in the second round in 2016 and Sprinkle in the fifth round in 2017.

"The offense is insane," Easter said. "The impact it has on me is a lot of stress because the playbook is pretty big but I'm handling it pretty well, fitting in good and whatever they need me to do."

An Enos offense usually has two tight ends on the field at a time.

"We'll be in almost every personnel there is and it's going to have the tight ends on the field and off, at least two at a time [on the field]," Easter said.

Turner, who visited Easter in Ashdown on Dec. 15 after being hired at Arkansas, has been impressed with Easter since arriving on campus.

"He's really athletic and it's showing out in the runs and he's doing a good job of competing and learning a lot," Turner said. "Really picking it up."

Easter, 6-5, 222 pounds, has added 12 pounds since reporting to Fayetteville for the first summer session in early June.

Turner expects Easter to flourish in Fayetteville under strength and conditioning coach Ben Sowders and his staff after seeing limited time in the weight room in high school.

"He's been a three sport athlete," Turner said. "He's been playing basketball, he's doing the decathlon in high school so he hasn't spent a ton of time in the weight room. So it's going to be exciting to see how he develops once he has our nutrition plan and coach Sowders and see how he grows."

The transition from high school to college has been an adjustment for Easter.

"The transition is insane, it's crazy, everything is different," said Easter, who sees himself adding another 20 to 30 pounds to his frame as a Razorback. "Nothing is the same."

Easter has forged friendships with linebackers Jordan Crook and Chris Paul and fellow tight ends Nathan Bax and Tyrus Washington.

Whoever comes in contact with Easter will likely be greeted by his ever present smile.

"I've probably never met a guy happier than him," Richardson said. "He's always smiling. His smile is unbelievable. His smile is worth a million dollars."

Turner has seen that side of Easter in Fayetteville.

"He's a great kid and he seems to be really enjoying it here," Turner said. "He's been fun to be a round."

Richardson believes Easter will continue to thrive in the future.

"He's going to end up being a wonderful husband, a wonderful father, he's a wonderful teammate," Richardson said. "I don't know what else I could say about him other than he's just so unselfish and such a great human."