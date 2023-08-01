I-49 lane closures expected in Fayetteville





FAYETTEVILLE -- Full overnight closures are scheduled on Interstate 49 beginning today between Wedington Drive and Porter Road/Stephen Carr Memorial Boulevard.

The closures will continue through Aug. 8.

All lanes of traffic between mile markers 63 and 64 will be closed in 20-minute intervals nightly from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The lane closures will allow crews to erect steel support beams.

Traffic will be controlled with the use of barrels, message boards and signage.

Drivers are urged to use caution while traveling in the area.

The work was originally to have been done last week but delayed because of equipment issues.



