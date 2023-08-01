Jacqueline Lawson, wife of missing Baltimore sailor Donald Lawson, said she's "hopeful and optimistic that he will be found alive" weeks after his boat lost engine power and capsized over 300 miles southwest of Acapulco, Mexico.

Lars Lokke Rasmussen, Denmark's foreign minister, said the Danish government "will look at how, in very special situations, we can put an end to mockery of other countries," and criminalize desecrating religious texts in front of foreign embassies.

Chris Carr, Georgia's attorney general, despite reporting that he's planning a campaign in 2026 to succeed Gov. Brian Kemp, is focused "on beating Joe Biden in Georgia and keeping the Republican majorities in the General Assembly," said Heath Garrett, one of Carr's top advisers.

Ron DeSantis, Republican governor of Florida and presidential candidate, told an audience at a New Hampshire warehouse that executing his "Declaration of Economic Independence" plan "will require building an economy where the concerns of average citizens are elevated over those deemed too big to fail."

Michael Massucci, an assistant fire chief in New York City suing the department's commissioner for bullying and ageism, is accused of bullying and harassing a subordinate, according to a notice of claim filed by the firefighter and his lawyer with the city's comptroller's office.

Tammy Nowlan, of Fitchburg, Mass., said a small single-engine plane that crashed into the ocean near Hampton Beach, N.H., "just slowly glided in like something from a movie" and the pilot got out of the aircraft safely after it flipped around.

Evette Sandifer said investigators in Los Angeles should "get some suspects and hold them accountable" after her cousin, who was working as a security guard at a nightclub, was beaten to death by a group of men in the street nearby.

Michael Polak, of Justice Abroad, a group that defends Britons facing legal troubles in foreign countries, said Cyprus authorities' decision to release a 76-year-old man sentenced to two years in prison for killing his ailing wife "was the right one and allows David [Hunter] and his family to grieve together."

Claude White, accused of fatally stabbing a man on a subway, stabbed a mental health clinician working on Rikers Island, the New York Daily News reported.