James brings fervor to Conway

For five years running, the Bryant football team maxed out in the weight room the same week as the Class 7A state championship.

Some coaches may view that as unnecessary or at risk of overworking players before the season's most important game.

For Buck James, it set the tone for a week of intense work, ultimately leading to five straight state titles from 2018-22.

In his new role as Conway's head coach, James wanted to instill a similar feeling as his team kicked off fall practice Monday.

"We always maxed in the week in the state championship game when I was at Bryant," James said. "To me, this is a big week, that's why we max. I mean, we're trying to get better every day and we're trying to set the tone for where we're at and where we want to be. We're trying to establish a mindset and mentality, a way of doing things and you know, our kids really have been real receptive to that."

James is approaching two months on the job in Conway and will be close to three by the time the Wampus Cats kick off their season Sept. 1 against Bentonville.

While he's still learning names and faces, James said this group already reminds him of his first with Bryant.

"I'm telling you it's very, very similar to when I went to Bryant," James said. "It's as close to Bryant as anywhere I've ever been. They were good when I got here, they were good when I got to Bryant. [The] thing is they just didn't persevere through the playoffs. And these guys have been to the semifinals, this is a program that's not broke at all. This is a program that needs to take the next step. That's what we're trying to do."

In the five years that James and the Hornets were standing alone atop Class 7A, the Wampus Cats averaged 8.8 wins, made the second round of the state tournament two times and the semifinals three times.

James said he hasn't shied away from talking about what it will take to make this Conway squad into a contender.

"We definitely talk about what it takes to beat the good teams," James said. "Anybody can win games that they're better than the team they're playing. You know, the difference [between] great teams and good teams is are you able to beat the teams as good as you or better? The elephant in the room is can we beat people that are better than us? Can we go out there and play that 50/50 game and win that ball game? That turns into players making plays and that carries over from the practice field.

"There's a fine line between champions and winners. And it might be one day in practice, it might be one play in a game, it might be a series in a game. It could be a run in the season. You know, you got to be healthy, you got to be lucky, you've got to be able to give yourself a chance to have success and that's what we're working for right now. We're trying to be able to prepare for the teams that are better than us."

By the end of his time at Bryant, James had his practice down to a science. While it will understandably take some time for his new group to get to that point, James said he was happy with the progress this group has made thus far.

"Practice is a necessary evil," he said. "To make plays in games, you got to be able to make plays in practice, and I think our guys gotta understand that. You'll get a better understanding that practice matters and how we practice will relate to the game field. We're still trying to get in shape. We're trying to get stronger. We're trying to learn a new style of practice and what we're trying to get accomplished. I'm really proud of our kids. Change a lot of times is hard on a lot of people. These guys have really attacked it well."