Lawsuit claiming excessive force in Sebastian County arrest gets new trial date





FORT SMITH -- A jury trial for a federal civil rights lawsuit involving the Sebastian County Sheriff's Office and Greenwood Police Department has been postponed until next year.

Michelle McEntire, courtroom deputy for U.S. District Judge P.K. Holmes, signed an order July 18 resetting the jury trial for the lawsuit by Tyler Unique McClain, 22, of Tulsa, Okla., for 9 a.m. Feb. 5 in Fort Smith, according to court records.

This came the same day Holmes signed an order granting, in part, a joint motion from the attorneys representing the parties to extend all deadlines in the case.

McClain, who is Black, filed her lawsuit against Sebastian County, Sheriff Hobe Runion, Greenwood and Greenwood Police Chief William Dawson, and seven other sheriff's office and Police Department employees on June 21, 2022, according to court records.

The suit claims the defendants violated McClain's rights under the U.S. Constitution and Arkansas state law in connection with "the unjustified, excessive, unnecessary, and thereby, entirely unreasonable use of force inflicted upon her."

The accusations stem from interaction with law enforcement after McClain lost control of her vehicle near Greenwood, crashed through a fence and stopped about 50 yards off the road about 2 a.m. May 14, 2020, according to the lawsuit. McClain was arrested on suspicion of two counts of second-degree battery, obstruction of governmental operations, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

The charges were later dropped.

Answers to the lawsuit filed Aug. 24 and Sept. 28 by the Sebastian County and Greenwood defendants denied the accusations.

The jury trial had been first scheduled to take place July 24, according to court records.



