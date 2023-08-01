Veterinary costs rise

I have been an animal lover for many years, and we have always had pets in our home. I appreciate and admire the veterinarians we have come to know for their education, their expertise and their compassionate care.

Recently, however, there has been a noticeable marked increase in the prices charged for veterinary services in this area. I can't cite any local particulars, but a recent article in The Nation describes how private-equity firms are buying up veterinary practices across the country. The first thing they do is jack up the prices sky-high.

My concern is that many families simply cannot afford to provide the care their animals need, including spaying and neutering. I suspect this has a great deal to do with the increasing number of dogs being dumped on the side of the road, and local animal shelters filled to overflowing. It's a very sad situation.

DIANE LYONS

Little Rock

Must save the planet

Scientists have been warning us that life on planet Earth is at high risk of devastation by the accidental or deliberate use of nuclear weapons in an uncertain world. Those warnings have been largely ignored by the media.

The blockbuster movie "Oppenheimer" depicts the life of the "Father of the atomic bomb" with his alternating feelings of celebration and remorse as its first nuclear test, "Trinity," exploded in the New Mexico desert in 1945 without warning to its indigenous neighbors.

"Oppenheimer" opened in theaters across the country and the media paid attention. Millions have attended and are reminded that nuclear weapons pose an existential threat and need to be destroyed.

We watch the film as members of Congress and fellow scientists (including Albert Einstein, who supported the bombing but repented later) struggled to agree on a decision to drop the bomb on Japan. Celebrations led to remorse as the mass destruction occurred.

The movie serves as a wake-up call that a new arms race could trigger World War III and lead to global devastation. It sends a message to all that it is up to us to take action. As we approach the 78th annual remembrance of the devastation the bomb caused in Hiroshima and Nagasaki, how can we respond?

We must elect a Congress that will enact a nuclear weapons freeze and cancel Washington's extravagant plan to contract for infinitely more powerful weapons at a cost of $1.7 trillion in the next 10 years.

Subscribe to The Bulletin of Atomic Scientists. Join a peace group; Win without War, World Beyond War, Codepink, and Back from the Brink are some, or join a local group.

We must end the wars and save the planet!

JEAN GORDON

Little Rock

A possible theory ...

I think I figured out why the right-wing fanatics are so up in arms about the library. It's because it starts with L-I-B.

DOUG RAWN

Little Rock

Took full advantage

To all the parochial schools that "teach godly leaders Christian character" and nearly doubled their tuition to take advantage of the LEARNS Act windfall, you're welcome.--The taxpayers of Arkansas.

DREW DAUGHERTY

Little Rock

No nefarious agenda

There was a time when I sent my kids to private schools. After they were grown and I taught in the public school system, I came to realize that I had been misled about some nefarious agenda to indoctrinate kids. Any public school teacher can assure you that there simply isn't one.

I also taught in a couple of private schools. I know that there are exceptions, but in my experience, the level of education was better in the public schools.

Looking back on teaching elementary Spanish in North Little Rock public schools, I remember children who had to go straight to the kitchen as soon as they arrived because there was no food in their house and they hadn't had breakfast.

I remember helping to get a little girl on the backpack program so she would have food for the weekend. A few days later, I saw her racing down the hall, dragging a heavy backpack.

"Guess what I got in my backpack?" She called out like it was Christmas. "Food!"

I once coordinated with the guidance counselor at one of my three schools to share a few of their gently used uniforms with some kids in a poorer area whose uniforms were torn and stained. And I bought a few coats at resale shops for children who didn't have warm ones.

These are not children who can afford private schools. Let's not remove services that make their lives a little better. A good education will provide them with a fighting chance for a better life. The LEARNS Act needs to be on the ballot so the people can decide for themselves whether they want public funding to be siphoned off to fund private schools.

JANE RAMPONA

Little Rock

Get Asa to the debate

It appears our former Gov. Asa Hutchinson is getting close to the polling threshold to participate in the Aug. 23 Republican presidential debate, but he needs about 35,000 more donors to qualify.

It is important for Arkansas to offer the only adult among the various candidates vying for the nomination. Not only is he an honorable man, but he has vast governance experience, and has proven himself to have the welfare of the people he represents in mind.

This is not a political matter. Both Republicans and Democrats in the state have a stake in having someone who has proven he is more interested in good governance than divisive politics and pandering to the extremes on the presidential debate stage. Let's not let him down.

I am not in any way connected to the governor's campaign; these are my thoughts as a voting citizen of our state.

SARKIS NAZARIAN

Little Rock