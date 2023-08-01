Little Rock police report 5 shootings since Friday

Little Rock had at least five shootings since Friday, leaving multiple people injured, including at least one minor, according to daily reports from the Little Rock Police Department.

Goldie Hicks, 38, and Gabrielle Fluker, 24 were both arrested after police responded to reports of a shooting at 1423 E. 11th St. at 1:59 p.m. on Friday.

However, according to the incident report, police were called to the same address earlier in the day after Fluker was reported to be pointing a gun at a neighbor.

When police were called later in the day, Hicks told them that Fluker began shooting in his apartment.

Video footage police viewed showed that Hicks was seen running to his vehicle and getting a rifle, before opening fire on Fluker's apartment while two juveniles were inside, the report said. According to the report, Hicks was shown pointing the rifle at Fluker's front window and saying, "I'm gone kill her."

Both Hicks and Fluker were taken to the Pulaski County jail; Hicks was charged with two counts of terroristic acts while Fluker was charged with one count of aggravated assault.

Officers were later called to 5001 W. 65th St. in response to another shooting at 2:29 p.m. Friday, an incident report said.

Officers found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound in her left arm, the report said, and the woman's boyfriend said that a man had shot the woman before leaving in a black Chevrolet. The woman later identified her assailant as a convicted felon, after telling officers the person who had shot her had recently been arrested, the report said.

The reported assailant was not home when officers visited his residence.

A man was shot at by another man after getting into an argument, an incident report said.

According the the report, officers responded to a 2:21 p.m. report of shots fired at 7325 Kanis Road, where a man flagged down the officers.

When officers made contact with the man, he said the reported assailant threatened to kill him and took his firearm, the report said. He said the man then pressed the weapon against his neck, before firing a warning shot.

When the man returned to his vehicle to leave the scene, he said the reported assailant fired several shots at his vehicle before entering his own car and fleeing eastbound on Interstate 630, the report said. Officers found four shell casings at the scene, according to the report.

The incident report did not note if anyone had been arrested.

A 29-year-old woman suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound in her head while stopped at an intersection in the late afternoon on Sunday, an incident report said.

According to the report, the injured woman was the driver of the vehicle with two other women as passengers when, as they were stopped at the intersection, another car pulled up behind them.

One of the passengers told police that when she turned, she saw a man pointing a gun at the vehicle. The passenger said she then ducked and didn't know how many shots were ultimately fired; officers reported finding 19 shell casings at the scene.

Officers responded to the scene of the shooting after the Shot Spotter gunshot detection system was activated at 2701 Fair Park Blvd. Little Rock Police Department's dispatch advised officers around 4:16 a.m. that a vehicle involved in a shooting had arrived at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences emergency department.

The incident report did not note if anyone had been arrested.

A juvenile was grazed by a bullet after shots were fired into a family's home on Dennison Street just after 5 p.m. on Sunday, an incident report said.

According to the report, officers responded to 200 Dennison St. in response to a shooting and found 14 shell casings underneath a vehicle. The responding officers were then flagged down by the occupants of 1911 Dennison St., who said the house had been shot into, the report said.

The juvenile was standing in the kitchen when the shots were fired; officers found one round in the kitchen, and also located two bullet holes in the room of a second juvenile, the report said.

A ring door camera from a neighboring house captured the incident, the report noted. No suspects were listed in the report.