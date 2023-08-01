Lovely Hot Springs hosts junior golf tourney

HOT SPRINGS -- This beautiful city has long been accustomed to the glow of the national success. But this week it isn't about some of the best thoroughbred racing in the world, rather some of the rising stars in the world of golf.

Hot Springs Country Club is hosting the 47th annual Junior PGA Championship.

About 300 boys and girls representing 40 states and five countries will be hoping to make their mark.

A few who started their PGA Tour careers by playing in the junior event include Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Jim Furyk, Justin Leonard, Steward Cink, Tony Finau, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas.

The LPGA careers launched by the event include Dottie Pepper, Christine Kerr, Angela Stanford, Michelle Wie and Lexie Thompson.

This tournament is considered one of the majors for juniors and Hot Springs Country Club's longtime manager Barry Howard had a lot to do with landing such a prestigious event.

Back in the 1950's the PGA used to make regular stops in Hot Springs, but that was a different city then compared to now and these type of tournaments usually land in high profile golf country.

Courses such as Trump National, Cog Hill and Valhalia have hosted in the past, and that's just to name a few but emphasizes the difficulty to attract the golf tournament.

No doubt the red carpet has been rolled out and every player, volunteer and employee will enjoy the hospitality, but they will have to endure 100-plus temperatures and humidity like most of have never experienced.

The first suggestion would be make sure they are hydrated, which shouldn't be too difficult as this city is the unofficial water capital of Arkansas with world famous Mountain Valley Water.

Practice rounds were Monday and competition begins this morning at 7:30.

After the second day the fields are cut to 60 for boys and girls and to 30 after the third day.

The championship round is Friday.

The scoring can be followed at Juniorpgachampionship.com.

A great event in a great city that is in a great state which will be represented by 10 golfers. California leads the player list with 37 golfers followed by Texas with 32 and Florida has 31.

All golfers have to qualify through the Rolex Junior All-America list, Rolex AJGA rankings and Junior Golf Scoreboard rankings. Golfers can apply by special exemption too.

. . .

If you are desperate for some football -- American style of course -- this Thursday the Cleveland Browns will face the New York Jets in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game, the first NFL exhibition game of the year.

A lot of eyes will be on the Jets this season since Aaron Rodgers demanded the Green Bay Packers trade him.

Taken with the 24th pick in the first round of the 2005 NFL Draft by the Packers, Rodgers had spent his 18-year pro career in Green Bay, although the last two seasons were dicey at times as he appeared to be inconvenienced and unhappy.

His resume is solid from a Super Bowl MVP to being a 10-time Pro Bowl selection.

However, if you are tuning in to see if the 39-year-old Rodgers is worthy of his two-year, $75 million contract you might be disappointed.

Superstar quarterbacks rarely play much in the first exhibition game.

Rodgers made headlines this week after he blasted Coach Sean Payton, who made a surprise departure from the New Orleans Saints then joined the Denver Broncos.

Payton, who has a Super Bowl ring of his own and a 152-89 record, said the Broncos former head coach, now with the Jets as offensive coordinator, did an awful job. Rodgers fired back calling Payton insecure.