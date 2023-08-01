LR police arrest 2 in slaying of man

Little Rock Police Department announced the arrests of two men in connection with the killing of a still-unidentified man who was found on Sunday.

The men, Mickell Taylor and Overdis McKenzie Jr., both 19, have been charged with one count of capital murder, police said in a public statement.

McKenzie Jr. has also been charged with one count of fleeing, according to arrest reports.

Police received a shooting call at 3:55 a.m. on July 30, where they found the deceased man, police said.

Arrest reports said McKenzie Jr. was arrested later that day at 1:51 p.m., while Taylor was arrested at 4:15 p.m.

Both are being held without bail at the Pulaski County jail, according to an online jail roster. Their arrest reports note that they have court on Aug. 22.