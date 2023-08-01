Cardi B threw her microphone at a female concertgoer who hurled her drink at Cardi while she was performing in Las Vegas on Saturday. A video of the incident shows someone in the audience at Drai's Beachclub flinging her drink directly at the "I Like It" rapper, who flinches upon getting splashed before chucking her mic at the concertgoer. Cardi can be seen shouting from the stage at the woman who targeted her as security guards close in on her. The Grammy winner was performing her song "Bodak Yellow" at Drai's Beachclub when she got sprayed. This did not mark the first time Cardi tossed her mic during a performance. In footage from her show Friday at Drai's Nightclub, the "Hustlers" star can be seen throwing her microphone across the catwalk stage after the backing track for her song "I Like It" was cut short and she finished the performance a cappella. It's unclear who -- if anyone -- was struck by the flying mic. A representative for Cardi did not immediately respond Sunday to The Times' request for comment.

Jason Aldean told Massachusetts concertgoers Saturday that Boston can identify with his song "Try That in a Small Town" because of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings, which resulted in three deaths and hundreds of injuries. "You guys get this better than anybody, right?" he asked the crowd, in video footage shared on Twitter. "What happened was ... a big a** town coming together." "This is not about race," he added. "It's about people getting their s*** together and acting right." One night earlier at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Pa., Aldean defended "Try That in a Small Town" by saying critics wanted to turn the song into "something that it wasn't," according to PennLive. He said the edited version of the music video -- which cut out six seconds of footage, including scenes from a Black Lives Matter protests -- were removed for legal reasons. Aldean's record label, BBR Music Group, said in a statement to The Post "the video footage was edited due to third party copyright clearance issues," but did not elaborate. "Everybody can look at it from a different angle," Aldean told the Pennsylvania crowd Friday. "But just because six seconds were taken out, doesn't change what I was trying to say." "Try That in a Small Town" earned the No. 2 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 last week. The video, which has been removed from rotation on CMT, has recorded more than 22 million views on YouTube as of Sunday.