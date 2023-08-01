State ag department

receives U.S. funds

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture received $5.6 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to improve the food supply chain and strengthen local food systems across the state.

Other priorities for the funding are expanding markets for producers; enhancing worker safety; providing training opportunities; modernizing systems and equipment; helping entities comply with local, state and federal food safety requirements; infrastructure construction or renovations; wastewater management structure construction; and helping facilities reduce greenhouse gas emissions, increase water efficiency or improve air and water quality, a Department of Agriculture news release said.

Entities eligible for funding include farmers, processors, local governments, tribal governments, nonprofits and other institutions.

The state Department of Agriculture will set priorities for the funding and is seeking feedback from the public, which can be submitted at https://tinyurl.com/39n32uyc.

Find more information on the program at www.ams.usda.gov/services/grants/rfsi.

Grant funding will come from USDA's Resilient Food Systems Infrastructure program.

-- Cristina LaRue

USDA setting up LR

urban county panel

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is setting up an urban county committee in Little Rock to administer the department's Farm Service Agency programs to urban food producers.

Little Rock will join 26 other cities that also have urban county committees, the department said.

"Producers serving on FSA county committees play a critical role in the day-to-day operations of the Agency, and they serve as the eyes and ears for the producers who elected them," Doris Washington, FSA state executive director in Arkansas, said in the USDA news release.

"We've successfully launched urban county committees in other urban agriculture locations, and we're excited to establish one here in Little Rock," she said.

County committees decide how federal farm programs are administered locally and urban agricultural producers who participate in USDA programs are encouraged to nominate and elect members to the committee, the release said.

-- Cristina LaRue

Arkansas Index sees

10.36-point increase

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Monday at 889.62, up 10.36.

"Stocks rallied on Monday as Wall Street kicked off a busy earnings week with the S&P 500 up 3.1%, notching its fifth positive month in a row as the Nasdaq Composite gained 4% in July," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.